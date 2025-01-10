Greetings my beloved bipeds!

The detox market is flourishing and so are the deceptions! Luckily common sense can prevent us from tapping into yet another trap of lies!

Shungite Stone

There are even special certificates for this conductive EMF antenna that is being sold as “EMF protection”- through monoatomic layers of reduced graphene oxide …(according to their own website)! Graphene is very conductive and will amplify signals, so they can reach our body with ease, for the biodigital convergence- the farewell to reason!

Source: https://shungite-c60.com/what-is-shungite/

A few fullerenes of graphene to that, for “detoxing”? Graphene is being Frankensteined into everything at this point: 104 studies advertising graphene use for “health benefits”. The truth is really devastating though:

…. Thus is the terminal kind of humour of the enemies of life and other Spikopaths (term coined in “Au Coeur de la Complosphère des Allumés de la Spike” by Dominique Guillet).

The Spikopaths Protein

Xenobiotic nanoparticles are cytotoxic and sterilising, this is why the corona / spike protein narrative needed to be primed into our deluded primate-brains, to hide the damage, to deceive us into the organical narrative with chinese scapegoats. Every single “isolated” virus looks like a nanoparticle with protein corona, they come in different sizes, but all the schematics and microscopy is identical to nanoparticles and their cytotoxic crown in the blood. So the assumed heroism of vaccinology & virology is truly just a false veneer for violent Transhumanism through metamaterials without informed consent, over the “WBAN 802.15.6”. I am still digesting this realisation !



Hydrogel, PEG, Graphene - a toxic cocktail that leads to a biosynthetic protein corona when the nanoparticle meets biological fluids, a toxic crown- formed with biological materials like amino chains, proteins and peptides. Dominique Guillet calls this the: “Necro Corona of Molecular Spikes of Graphene Oxide”.

Picture 06. Above. Morphological overview of silica nanoparticles for protein corona formation, displaying (a−c) SEM and (d−f) TEM images of MSN, VSN, and WSN nanoparticles, respectively.

Looks just like the alleged “spike protein” or “Coronavirus”, doesn’t it? (Or other “viruses”, for that matter …)

We have the finest electron microscopy of these nanoparticles, but the spike protein only reveals itself quite blurry and suspiciously ambiguous…

Viral Epidemics = Nanoparticles with cytotoxic Protein Coronas until proven otherwise!

Two deceptions less, until next time, your Telestai Nexus!