“I’m not sure if people are grasping the importance of Sabrina Wallace’s information. Her information is consistent with and helps to explain a whole raft of hitherto unexplained or inadequately understood phenomena, including the TI program.

Here are some of the capabilities of this system, which has been evolving over many decades:

1) Remote covert Transhumanism; the creation of cyborgs/bio-robot slaves per the original 1952 memo-mandate for CIA’s Project Bluebird, MKULTRA and MONARCH.



2) Life extension technologies, electromagnetic tissue healing and genetic alterations via CRISPR-Cas-9. Now the elite can live forever and everyone else can be “offed” or “cyborged,” as desired.



3) Precision AI-driven Health Care, a cover for the above two operations as well as many others.



4) Electronic/ Information/ Cognitive/ Netcentric/ Mosaic Warfare operations. (Thank you Joint Chiefs of Staff and DOD for torturing your own citizens and soldiers via Project MAVEN, Project SALUS, Project Pegasus, and other “Peacetime Operations.”)



5) Telecommunications industry, police, Sheriffs, military, black ops, para-military, civilian groups, Silicon Valley, etc. carry out these (network killing) operations.



6) Bill Gates’ demented 060606 crypto-currency to body activity patent of 2020.



7) WEF’s (World Economic Forum’s) “under the skin surveillance” using biosensors, intra-body nano-network, EM frequencies and WBAN, and drones and cube satellites. This is HOW they do it.



8) Mik Andersen and La Quinta Columnas graphene- and Radio Frequency -supported Intra-body nano-network. The same principle is used in geoengineering and weather warfare: First, add electrically conductive nano-materials into the system (be it human or atmospheric), then second, zap with electromagnetic radiation/frequencies. Now you get to CONTROL the systems.



9) Operation Pegasus: Israeli Defense Forces’ (NRO’s) application of Phoenix (civilian torture-murder) Program to dissidents, journalists, whistleblowers (i.e., the Targeted Individual Program),



10) Operation/Project SALUS: Drones watch everyone think and everyone’s cells phase and phage states in real time with DoD’s Cognitive Technology Threat Warning System (C2TWS). Project SALUS is watching your biosensors and YOU from the inside out using your body area network (WBAN). Project SALUS has been around since 1969.



11) The real purpose of the COVID jab (and the creation of COV-BAN) is to get more meta materials such as graphene in the body for greater electronic WBAN throughput. (Again, see La Quinta Columna’s work and that of Mik Anderson on graphene, self-assembling nano-technology, and intra-body nano-networks.)



12) THE TI PROGRAM involves all of the above and much more. Please study Sabrina’s videos!



13) OPERATION CRESTONE/BACA New Age-Interfaith Religious cum mind/behavioral control experiment in Crestone/Baca, Colorado from the 1980s to present.

If we can help people to understand these technologies and connections, Sabrina Wallace’s information may provide a huge breakthrough. And yet, even this is apparently the tip of a much larger iceberg that has to do with creation of a transhuman/posthuman world. Most of humanity and indeed all the biosphere could be wiped out and changed to silicon-based EBE’s (engineered biological entities) with these technologies. “

EIDSS 1/3 (19:20)

EIDSS 2/3 (15:28)

EIDSS 3/3 (28:15)

“I thought it was really funny. The new one is B.S. 24/7. I thought it was pretty good. To the person who just commented on Sabina's post: How to do your own research. My clipped sentence here is about the fact that we have a lot of people on the channel who get yelled at for doing their own research. And in the beginning of Sabina's video she talks about how it's good intentions gone wrong, because it takes a long time to do a dissertation and things like that. So what I said below about her efforts is just that she's trying to give people a framework because of all the academic lies that are going on. And that's her vector. She's from academia. So, you know, take it or leave it. I just thought it's conflict resolution oriented, so I wanted to leave it there for people to try. No, it's got to be interesting. So all sorts of interesting stuff with this briefing from a nuclear chief. Chemical. Hang on a minute. Okay, okay, okay. Here we go. Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General and US Military Biological Activities. Now, to get into all of this, as we noted earlier, US military biological activities pose a security threat to many nations around the world, despite the fact that the stated goals of the US programmes are to monitor disease outbreaks and provide assistance to developing countries.

In fact, we see the Pentagon conducting unregulated dual-use research in violation of international obligations under the TWC. So what I'm going to do now is draw your attention elsewhere, which may surprise some people, but down here it says that this is a major part of the Pentagon's established Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System. Now, if you've never been on my channel before, I'm talking about electronic warfare at the level of something called the Wide Body Area Network. And without going into a massive layout. Basically, since 2012, we have been monitoring people through EEG with something called net centric warfare. Net centric warfare uses all the frequencies inside the body, how you're moving, when you're moving. And then we use really fancy mathematics with something called bio-physics and opto-electronics to make changes to your body using the electricity that your body naturally has and the air molecules around your body.

Now, when I say bioelectricity, most people don't know that we've been working on synthetic biology and electrically hacking and fracking your bioelectric code. And the reason most people don't know what I'm talking about is because they don't know that our electrical engineers here at the IEEE are the new biomedical engineers. And that's because, again, we have a wide body area network with the IEEE, with biosensors that are under the skin.

And those biosensors are made of you, your DNA and derivatives, they're made of you.

They report back to something called the Global Information Grid, the Super Grid, or the Net. It is the back end of our very, very secretive Ministry of Defence information system. So when I say your bum is connected to the cloud, it's because your bum is connected to the cloud, period. It is a global international system. Of sensors. And for that, again, the new people are like, what?

But how do they get it inside us?

Well, you've had Body Area Networks since 1995. Again, that's your wide body area network with which the IEEE works and now they're biomedical engineers because nobody told them all these 70 years of electronic warfare where you're a body inside a kill box, mathematically for something called net-centric warfare. Well, that's impossible. No, you have a digital twin in a computer model and they just grab that model on the back end of the DSN, which has everybody in the whole world. There's no dark web, there's no privacy. It's all bullshit. And if you don't know that, it's because you've never worked for the NSA. I didn't, by the way. I worked for a vendor, an internet service provider, here at Computer Weekly in 2014. I still have it on the channel, reading it, because it's a very exciting article. Network Killing. The mechanism of net-centric warfare makes the idea that the UK connection didn't facilitate US drone strikes, right through the internet service providers, absurd. And then throughout the take, it took me like 45 minutes to read this entire article. So you understand the net centric warfare is hunting your body, your network, because we're looking for sensors that are inside of you. Our biosensors are made out of your tissue, their DNA and analyte derivatives. They have been around a very long time. They are not a bioweapon. We use them for lots of different things. It's a cam biochemical conversion. When I say biochemical, that is also what I'm referring to. And I say that when you eat your lunch, it doesn't come out your posterior the same way it went in your mouth.

The body is electrical.

They do not let people talk about this. They have full control of that body part. That's why we have energy workers thinking they're uninstalling their circulatory system. Chakras are simply nodal points where the blood runs through your veins and arteries. It's certain pressure. That's all they are. Everybody else out there who's been allowed to go off the rails with new age and spiritual and consciousness, that's all been by design to keep you away from the simplicity of your own human anatomy. Everybody agrees the heart is electrical. You're staring at that toroidal field that's all around you right here in this picture. But you're not allowed to talk about it. You're not allowed to learn about it with intellectual acuity or academic acumen. And that's because there are people going to work right now.

You adjust your physical, central nervous system, your tissue and everything in your brain tissue, your muscle tissue and your hormones because your bio field is a body part.

This is a body part. It is an electrical body part that affects every cell in your body through all of your lymphatic tissue, your vasculature, your veins and arteries. So by keeping people ignorant to it, they literally just log in. And in the IEEE 802.15, you can see there's the body part and all the electrical fields that go with it. Well, that's terrible. Yeah, I understand that. But it gets worse because the biosensors are all different. They're not all the same. They're not built the same. And the sensors that we use, we have them in air lights all over and all around people. Worse than that, every time I try to explain this to people, as you can see with my little 4 to 5 minute detour here, I have to refresh the brain that this is your body right here. 802.15.6. The sensors themselves are 802.15.4, and then they have little sensor networks just for their little sensor cells. And those are 802.15.5. And we have a ton of computer routing protocols that go right through the skin. And that's why your new physicians are the IEEE of life sciences, because this what I'm showing you is wireless tissue engineering, which falls under something called biomedical- Engineering. So in trying to help people understand all of this, I also had to explain to them that we've got wireless surgery coming up in the new 60. This article I'm showing you is from 2021, remote surgery with VR, XR, Ambient Air. This is all your augmented reality. And everybody's like, well, that's impossible. That's because you don't know that this part of your body is what they're logging into to change your cells. So if I tell you that the drone is going to fly over your house and make the change, what do you think? Obviously I shut my eyes. I must be crazy. And then the energy workers come in and I asked them for intellectual accountability. And they were not happy with that. They want to believe what they want to believe. They don't want to be told that this is a part of the body and that we have sciences for it. No, no, no, no, no. They're talking to extraterrestrials. They're talking to their spirit guides. And I said, "Guys, spirit guides don't need satellites. It didn't matter to these particular people. And then other people were excited to find out that it was just a body part and hopefully they could do something with it. And then we ran into the kill box.

So for today's purposes, if you're not aware of all this, well, now you are, if you still don't understand why this is a problem, it's because right now, today, a bunch of people are going to be working, logging in and out of you and handing off your electrical body part to another company. This is going to suck. It's okay. We'll get through it. So let's talk about EIDSS. The Electronic Integrated Disease Monitoring System. First of all, we're going to go over here and look at the typical architecture of an electronic integrated disease surveillance system, June 2012. Now, the electronic integrated disease surveillance system has been used to strengthen and support the surveillance and prevention of dangerous diseases, with a single health concept, by integrating veterinary and human surveillance, passive and active approaches, case-based records, including disease-specific clinical data. So when I walk in here and look at the pictures, what am I looking at? Database servers and body area networks. Well, that makes sense. Why does it make sense? Why does it make sense? Because we use biosensors commercially. Excuse me. Since 2005 and the Wide Body Area Network. Oh, for fuck's sake, leave me alone. And Body Area Network since 1995. So we've been watching everyone's body like Rwanda, you know, aerosol. And then look at the biosensors on the 802.15.5, .4, individual bodies through .6. Okay, so we've got notifications, reports, geomaps, we know where you're moving, etc, etc. 2012. OK. All right. That's helpful. Right. Measuring distributive and procedural. That's another thing. Here we go. H And how I cloud a hybrid cloud just for science. Something like the medical implant communication system on the narrow frequency bands for industry, science and medicine. It's easier to do business that way. It's easier to keep it secure. You can keep it all in one place, right? The Helix Nebula Science Cloud is a hybrid cloud platform that brings together commercial cloud service providers and in-house research organisations. That means in-house I.T. resources, more security people across the GI and network. The platform provides data management capabilities with transparent data. Application access can be deployed without modification on either side of the hybrid cloud and with compute services accessible via Education and ELIXIR, federated identity and access management systems. Remember what I said at the ACE Symposium about web logins? They are web logins. You go to a website like the one we're on now, not necessarily ResearchGate. I mean just any web portal. What that means is that I put in my login information and I log into your body to my test assay, which then sends a signal to an opt-in array and makes the change with your smart grid right there in the ambient and ubiquitous computing air molecules. So, as a scientist or as a learner, I don't just come in and log on.

And here I go to compare high energy physics, astronomy, life sciences, photon neutron sciences, all compute and storage network connectivity and federated identity management. The procurement cloud services, integrated with procurers, in-house resources and publicly funded infrastructure, provides a hybrid platform in four distinct phases, as shown in Figure 2 for a requirements assessment phase corresponding to the RFP phase. Vendors enter three R&D phases - design, prototype and pilot - each of which is competitive for a duration of three years. Right. And then everyone can use it. This is in 2012 and it looks like an update here. 2018. We have the right one. Sorry, this is 2018. And the original. And the original. No, I'm sorry. January 2019. Oh, good, good. We've updated.

So in other words, they have the ability to issue a log-in. This is 2018, 2019 and the cloud prototype with hybrid cloud April 2017. Okay. Design phase, the design phase of the H. And so the cloud started during the tender award ceremony. This phase had 15% of the project budget allocated in February 2017. The four consortia submitted their designs, including architecture, technical design of components. along with unit costs. Eligible contractors submitted their bids for the prototype phase at the beginning of March, and the H and Cloud Evaluation Committee evaluated the bids and selected the three most promising.The three winning consortia, which will move on to the H in Cyclo prototype phase, are shown in Figure four. The announcement was made on 3 April 2017 during the award ceremony at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland. The underground maintenance, or how they heard about this huge electromagnetic field, has been talked about before. Contractor two is IBM. Contractor one looks like two systems was sure to siphon it and Divya our age group T systems exascale and six as Q are contractor three and contractor four Indra HP Evgenia and success. Q OK, so let's see how much more of this do I want to show your mobile systems and how they're going to move back and forth? Functional testing, low frequency arrays, the first of a new type of telescope that uses an array of simple omnidirectional antennas rather than a dish for mechanical signal processing. The electronic signals from the antennas are digitised and sent to a central digital processor. The antennas are simple enough, but there are a large number of them, about 7000 in the full low frequency array. Our design low frequency array.

The main goal of the low for use case is to test and then go into production, scattered storage and computing resources distributed across Europe. The Helix Nebula Science Club provides this opportunity due to the availability of high-speed network connection of the g and cloud very powerful infrastructure. I want to make sure I'm appropriate and how I say this. So I'm going to say it exactly as it is. Yeah. Okay. What do you call the F infrastructure? Who? These acronyms stand for Virtual Routing and Forwarding. Oh. Oh, oh, this is done. Oh, God. OK. Virtual Routing and Forwarding is an IP-based computer networking technology that allows multiple virtual routers to coexist as instances or virtual router instances within the same router. Welcome to Quantum. Yes. Lovely. And the pricing model? Yes. Photon Neutron Science is the Crystal for Serial Femtosecond Crystallography. The Crystal framework is used for the Serial Femtosecond Crystallography SFX technique and includes programs for data processing, simulation and visualisation. Crystal is part of a complex, non-distributable, non-secure software stack that is free for use by academia, garden security and non-profit organisations. The Crystal framework is increasingly being used at various synchrotrons to analyse data from serial femtosecond X-ray crystallography. The nature of these experiments makes a cloud-based distributed pipeline particularly attractive, as the framework can fully exploit large computational resources with tunable data or tunable requirements, so they can tune these arrays and antennas to your DNA.

Remember, this is all about disease, surveillance and large-scale genomics. Life sciences. The PAN Cancer Initiative aims to compare 12 tumour types profiled as part of the Cancer Genome Atlas Research Network and high-energy physics on-demand analysis for CMS. CERN does not have the computational or financial resources to process all the data on site. Recent developments in cloud computing in 2018 have attracted public attention for their promise to provide as much computing power as users need. Simplify management, reduce total cost of ownership. So they just complain about money. And then there's all these other companies coming in to help with these evaluations. So we have all this data available in the cloud for Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System. And we also have a slideshow that you can look at, and it's on the GitHub, but it's closed projects. That's nice of you. Ebola disease outbreak in biomedical rat revitalisation of integrated disease surveillance and response in Sierra Leone after the Ebola virus disease outbreak in April 2019. And this talks about the IDSA, our system, which you will see Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response IDSA are in 2003. Okay. You see that there, right? So if you're sitting there saying to yourself over and over again, they don't know, they were blindsided, they couldn't have known. And you've had people telling you that for four years, since 2000, 19. Not only do they know, but they went and tested it first in the Third World. OK. This looks like the International Affairs Journal. So I'm going to change that to the Ukrainian Chronicle. Yeah. The military biological activities of the U.S. And so okay. So first we're going to go here because this is a slide player that will help you understand how they communicate to their own people and through their own people. We're talking about people like you and me. They get up and they go to work. That is their job. And their job in an office includes doing paperwork, communicating with the Cloudflare Proper Security web portal logins. It might include organising on the back end of the net-centric side for some format of artificial intelligence to monitor different dynamic population areas. This is all about disease surveillance. We are currently in Budapest, 19-20 April 2016. The Centre for Public Health Research, a unique opportunity for health research and innovation in Georgia. So that's across the pond, but it's a really good example for those of you who find it very difficult to move on from 1995.

Now, you can take that comment as condescending if you like, but if I were you, I would take it as human. If you find out one day, just out of the blue, that someone's watching you from the inside, it's not the same as having your phone bugged. It's not even the same as being followed by a gang, where someone is using electronic equipment on the other side of the wall. This makes your router hostile to you in the sense that your router, as part of this smart grid code, can initiate or trigger a stroke in your blood and tissues. Now, before you think they don't know what they're coding for, nobody would make a mistake like that. You're completely wrong. They know exactly what they're coding for, down to the millimetre and nanometre scale. Those femtoseconds that we were just reading about, and we talk about them when I do my signage presentation in terms of deficits, is how we hold your DNA still and then change your DNA in real time.This has been the consistent problem we have encountered on our channel. Too many people do not want to let go of 1995. They don't want to admit it. They have been gassed. They don't want to admit that there are people who go to work to do this, and they're very comfortable doing it. And they also don't want to admit that there are multiple reasons for these jobs and that if we don't start to get intellectual responsibility by admitting a human body part, then we don't have any intellectual responsibility that will be admissible because without admitting that we are monitoring people in vivo with biosensors. You know, 2.15.4 IEEE biomedical engineers, some more. You're not going to sue anybody because you're not going to sue any problem. You're going to sue a fantasy that you don't believe in, or 2.1, 5.4, which is exactly what happened with the lawsuit.

People were targeted against Garland when they tried to cite databases and were laughed at by the FBI and other organisations. You can't get out of a database. As you can see, this is internationally mandated. That was my original point to them. So please leave 1995 behind and let's get down to the level of your own understanding. And instead of being angry, let's be curious. I went right to the end. Slide 21 Now I want slide 20. Research Projects, Future Directions, Molecular Ecology, Armour Transcript. Genomics or transcriptomics. That's when we take a transcriptome of what the changes we've made inside your DNA, phylum, geography and population genomics. I know what that is, but I'm going to look it up for you so you can understand it. And it'll be easier to explain. Biogeography is a field of study that attempts to tease apart the relationships between individual genotypes within a species or group of closely related species, and to correlate these relationships with their spatial distribution. Population dynamics. Remember, this is disease surveillance. Population genomics is the large-scale application of genomic technologies to study populations of individuals. And what is the population genomics approach? The field of population genomics studies patterns in the genome within and between populations to make inferences about evolution and the genome. It is a field of study. How do they do it? Well, they don't take your DNA every few years at the census. They are monitoring you internally in vivo in real time, which is what gives them the capability of net-centric warfare, which is why your global information grid runs on all these sensors of all kinds, not just the ones inside the body. And that is why anyone who lies to you and tells you, oh, I can get that sensor out of you, I can reprogram it. Do you really think that something on an industrial scale like that would be that accessible? You shouldn't, because it's not. So these biosensors, I have to point this out before I'm done. These are the wearable ones, because there are wearable ones like sweat, breath, your tears, your saliva. Right. Okay. But biosensors have been around for a really long time. And I get angry at people who only focus on the wearables because that's not the component of the systems that I'm referring to. I'm talking about the in vivo 802.15.4. And I would also like to draw your attention, as I always try to do, to the fact that this says 1956 biosensors have been around for a very long time. Okay. So now back to our slide show. We're looking at the file load geography because, again, we're practicing medicine, genomics, population, genomics, microbial forensics, host-pathogen response wound ecology and environmental meta-genomics where we want you to live. We're here to fix the planet.

And the people at the same time become the World Health Organization Collaborative Center for Emerging Diseases. We are working with our partners on a new joint project to bring the vivarium facility into full operation, to implement an electronic laboratory management system, to establish a regional training centre in biosafety and biosecurity. All of this is now running on these cloud systems. These are all universities and research centres. University of Florida. University of Maryland. Emory University. Johns Hopkins, University of Arizona, Wounded Sphere Institute of Microbiology, University of Oslo, and so on. And all of this is based on data. What's that? I'll see if I can bring it over here for you first, so I can show you how it's connected to everything. Thank you very much. I just wanted to go straight to it. The Defence Threat Reduction Agency. Thank you. Classified. And while we're waiting for that to load pathogen, asset and control, remember, this is 2016. Like I said, biosensors have been commercially available since 2005, Wide Body Area Network since 1995, and they've been playing in people's veins and arteries ever since. And before that they had multiple systems. The surveillance that FEMA set up is the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Systems in Northern Canada. So they went over there and they've already tested all of that and that's how they got their databases, like the one on the Evergreen that put the DEC on the radar. Mm hmm. And the rest of the world knows all this because, again, the rest of the world was pretty pissed off for a while that they could just hunt people with their biosensors. But, you know, it's one thing to kill people with drones and networks. It's another thing to log into their bodies, play them like sieves, and then deliberately make them sick with something as simple and plausibly deniable as their router. And that, I think, is the biggest component of why everyone won't be able to pull themselves out of the fire. Excuse me. I have to get back. And finally. The other one. Yes. Yes. Because we're going to have the visual, like, communication right there in the house and everybody's building it that way with the eye. So there's no way out of it. They've been doing it for so many years. It's normal for them. Nobody cares. That's why when we get upset on the channel, everybody laughs at us because they're like, "You're stupid. We're all into it. We all like it. We're doing it no matter what.

Right. So if that's the case and we're not, then the energy workers can't control themselves any more than the people who want to believe that nothing matters. We're all just in a simulation, just dying. And they're all upset that it's not their way. No, it's their way. They've got everyone connected to the cloud and they're injecting everyone with graphene for faster throughput. So those of us who are trying to avoid the graphene injection, they're going to nanocell nanocell and, you know, aerosolize it over the house. And their primary covert mode of all this is still liquid or the BioShield on its own. That's what I was looking for. Also, electronic warfare has been around for over 60 years, which I'll show you in a second. But this is your sensors, your open systems architecture, and your modular open systems approach, some sound most of your command and control, and this is your DARPA's C2 WC technology, which is your cognitive threat warfare technology. This is your verification and telemedicine for your W-band framework where we look at patient monitoring at home. In August 2013, materials and methods detailed survey on wireless body area networks, results and conclusions. Here's your framework wireless body area networks, telemedicine and your biosensors or your WC and wireless sensor networks. Why didn't they tell anyone? Well, is it any wonder? I just love it. But that's just to tell you what you're buying. Nope. Blood sugar, node, blood pressure node, ECG, thermal node, blood oxygen node. But they can't connect us to the satellite via the router. Yes. Yes, they can. And that's where I think your neutrino bombs and turning you into dust at your leisure come from. That's what all the outside radiation is for. It's more than just Antarctica. I tried to tell people that, but as usual, without sitting here for 3 hours, whoever comes out and gets bored. Because I'm trying to prove to you that what I'm telling you is in line with the literal monitoring and reporting systems that they've had since the nineties. That's really important to me so that people who are doing their own research know where to look. So one more here, please. Yes. I said to him, he said, "I don't care. All right. Systematic Review of the Implementation of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response in the African Region, and anyone who follows the markets for news and money knows that South Africa is going to be safe to live in for the next ten years.

Because that's where they're going to be doing all this hanging out and routing stuff. Why is that? I don't know exactly, but I know it has something to do with Nigeria since the nineties. Anyway, so they log into the bodies, they test and they root the power back and forth. They're watching node modules with their nanoconstellations going in and out of people's neurons in real time. I've shown this before on the channel for our purposes. With all that, I'm going to wrap this up and just go through it again. In 2013 we found a new virus. We registered it, we went through it with all our DNA and application and cooperation. But you already know, and I'm sure that's why the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continues to analyse the military and biological activities of the US and its allies in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world. So, in other words, if I'm a serious minded person and I come to my channel, the Psinergy Channel. My name is Sabrina Wallace. I am a non-invasive and two-time survivor from DARPA. I was not turned into MPD, did like the others for noninvasive entries. I was saved by Jesus Christ of Nazareth. He tore a hole in the dimension. And I know a lot of people want to pretend that I'm impaled on it. And I'm just confused. I'm not. And I'm sorry, whoever you are, because I know that hurts your feelings. This is really what and who I've seen. This is my God. And that's what he really did. And I had two relatives standing next to me who were 1800 years old, infused with nano, infused with gold. And they died instantly. And they were told no non-invasive access for Sabrina. They didn't listen. They died instantly. And my life became a caricature of life. So for me, I reverse-engineer a lot of this, I helped build the Internet from dial-up to broadband. When I found out that Body Area Networks had been around for so long, I knew what they were using children for with the Finderscope, I knew what they were doing all the time because none of you out there seemed to know that the body is the best antenna. What I did not know, as I continued to go through all this kind of documentation with the biomedical engineers and the biomedical engineering, was how many people lied about what they were doing for work every day, connecting human bodies to multiple systems every day, all the time. It's a job, multiple jobs. So I got very angry at those of you out there who are professionals who have failed to tell anyone what the hell is going on with the graphene in these vaccines, because it is not a vaccine if it requires graphene, graphene is neurotoxic. We know that, so we have changed some things. That's fine. But if you don't tell people what you're really doing, and then you tell them it's a virus, you're going to lose your job, you're going to lose your family. God knows what.

For four years now, this is what I call the epitome of cowardice. And you can't just tell people that you're already augmented and hybridised, synthetic telepathy, biomedical stuff. I mean, it's already done. And you don't tell people that you've got remote surgery on the way with your VR, XR and MMR. And instead, when I go over to when I come back here and I read the synergies with all this and we go look at silo geography, dynamic population control and the synergies have heard me say it repeatedly in layman's terms. It's called human husbandry. We hand over the databases to a local surveillance programme. Surveillance programme? Surveillance programme. It is surveillance at every level, disease surveillance in 2016. You can't even tell them they're connected to the cloud. We have a lot of young people who are involved in all this every day, all the time, because they're ready for the new smart city. They don't feel like they're being watched. They feel like they're protected. They didn't have parents. They had a screen, while the parents sat there and said, "Oh, the Internet. Us. For fuck's sake, you punchy cowards. Oh, we're going to stop it. You're not turning anything off. These satellites, some of them. They've been up there with IBM for almost 2000 years. So electronic integrated disease surveillance system. Is that good enough for everyone? To deal with the WBAN now? I mean, I don't know, it's your local people who have control of this stuff, which is probably why. Great. And the disease surveillance logo is a little O in Japan. COVID 19 Disease Surveillance looks like this. We have our own course in Japan. We do it. Everybody does. And if you notice, their COVID 19 response looks like the metamaterials. No one will talk about either. So Professor Ian, when he sells it to people, says, 'Oh, look, we've got mechanical little bugs to get it in here. If you don't want to get in there, wherever you're going to get injected, because we're in control and you're not. You're already infected. So I come here to the Rumble channel where I can learn about mind-controlled therapeutics in 2016. Let's have a look. For a century. So the treatment strategy remains suboptimal. We go to the doctor when we feel sick and the doctor diagnoses the disease and prescribes a few pills based on body weight. This is a very poor therapy because the diagnosis is always too late. We were already sick, and the precision of the dosage based on body weight is where we go. That is also why we are working on the treatment strategy of the future, which is human design of cells, human cells that we engineer to sense the disease signal in the peripheral circulation. They process that information and then produce, secrete and systemically deliver a specific drug at the right time and in the right dose. We wanted to take this a step further. We wanted to control the production of the drug with our mind. So when the body feels the symptoms, when we feel the symptoms, we just think and then express the drug at the right time and the right dose. So we eventually learn to think therapeutically. To have a role of mind over matter is a very old dream of mankind, as shown here by Yoda taking out Luke Skywalker's X-wing fighter. No matter what we do with our brains, we are essentially producing electricity, which we can record, which we can process, and which we can use to turn on a lamp in a science called optogenetics, which is the science of programming the behaviour of human cells by shining light on them. We are developing such an optogenetic device with near-infrared light that illuminates the cells and programmes them to produce a particular drug at the right time and in the right way. The longer we shine the light on these cells, the more drug they will produce, so we can eventually tune the production of the drug and eventually tune down the levels in the circulation. We could also just turn off the light. And then the drug production goes down again. And by the interplay of turning on the light and turning off the light, we can turn off the drug production or we can turn it on. Not only can we stop production in a precise dose, but we can also adapt to the dynamics of the disease. How do we link this to the thought control of gene expression? We have equipped the subject with a headset so that we can record the brain activity and then say follow gram, which we use to program.

So I'll let you finish watching this. You're still complaining about in control and you're still shouting at people like me on The Daily for educating people about something that we do every day in science, that we do every day in radiofrequency technology. And I'm going to do one more thing. Who's your Defence Threat Reduction Agency? Wow. That doesn't look like a serious organisation. Not at all. Let me show you another very serious organisation. And this, again, is the danger of continuing to lie to people because you think it's your right to do so. Or believe me, I hear you. I understand. You've had your little herd, however you got it, you still have it. Don't worry. There aren't that many people on my channel, and there never will be, because you'll lose all your friends. Navy seeks to offer virtual training to more of the fleet US research interests closely tied to microelectronics. Pentagon has closed technology gap Get air right to win on the battlefield, huh and turkeys How the sun tests robots Drones swarm for digital troop concept. And North Korea says its second attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed. Don't separate soldiers from machines. Combine them. US Army seeks industry input on artificial intelligence bill of materials How to navigate the autonomy cycle. Hype is in Shut Up. We do what we do. Pentagon establishes Task Force Lima to study generative AI issues such as cyber, how to protect critical infrastructure in the quantum computing era. Oops, Ohio politics for you. Scroll back for you. Okay, so your military as you knew it in 1995 has been gone since 2012, by the way, and implemented in 2017. Now, do you think the parents and children in this country would like to be able to communicate with each other in a normal conversation without arguing about whether or not electronic warfare only targets tanks and planes, about whether or not there's even a. Aren't involved. Look at the picture. Let me give you a bigger picture here. OK. You see the little guy has a little bubble on his head and the drones are beaming down a signal to see that every single soldier has a bubble on his head with the drones beaming down a signal. So if you just tell people about tanks and planes and then tell them about electronic warfare, I don't know what you're talking about. I don't understand. Why are you bringing this up? It's stupid. We don't have it. And even if we did, we wouldn't use it on humans. This is all to isolate the civilian targeting programme. And I appreciate that. I do. Because people like to pretend, well, we only get the bad guys and we only target the bad guys. I think you have to stop doing that. And I think you have to educate people. And I've been telling you this for a year and a half. You don't have the right to just mute people at will. And that's what they're going to do. This system is designed to kill. It's not designed to protect anyone but them by their genetics. That's what a bio-frequency weapon is. That's what it does. So in conclusion, you're out there watching people's bloodstreams internally in real time, just like you're watching everything else with nano avionics and electroceuticals. Our loved ones can't sit still for 5 minutes when we say, "Hey, there's a body part involved in this. And that is still because of you. You need your ability to log into people's veins and arteries and rearrange their DNA, which I think really started to flourish in the late 1800s. When you got rid of radio frequency, you made it all go away. Nobody even knows that we had wireless a long time ago. Why should they? And then you hid. Duh. Hid. Hid all your work in the Body Area Network, and that's how we ended up here today, with everyone thinking it's all science fiction. It's not possible to think they have a way out. They don't. And to make matters worse. You handed out iPads to little nerds willy-nilly in 2012. You didn't bother to tell anyone what you were doing, and marched straight on to give them wireless healthcare and take away their ability to feel their own skin, while telling them it's demons and witchcraft. Casting spells on you with geomancy and sorcery and getting ready for the aliens. Because there was never anybody who was going to give us back access to our own electrical anatomy and the ability to feel our own skin, prove it was just human, abundant communication. Yes. To take away the Sixth Sense completely and replace it with artificial intelligence. You're not sure? Here, let me help you. Just go straight to the page for you. Yeah, that's what we're doing. You get five senses. The six senses. One, two, three, four, five. The rest is there. It's called synthetic telepathy. You're never asked where the telepathy was. So your sixth sense also becomes hadoop, soup, beehive and spark. Because your neurons are communicating in real time with these nano-constellations, not with other people. Oh, no. Yes. And then they watch it and they move it around with companies. This is a company with products, as you can see. So if we don't tell people what we're doing when we go to work every day, we end up with things like what I'm going to come back with later. How to remotely control a human being with a tattoo four years ago. DARPA's Terahertz to show you the terahertz space and all that. And our how mind-reading technology is taking over your brain. Three years ago, our Lego biology bricks, which we use to encode proteins, take a transcriptome and play with people and then race those Lego bricks down their bodies. Regenerative medicine was Dr Michael Levin, where we're going to go through again how we go ahead and change the evolutionary pivots and mechanisms for more genetic space where the homeostasis loop is closed. The brain dynamically adapts behavioural programmes to different body architectures. And welcome to regenerative medicine. Transcriptional space. That's right. Morphic genetic space. That's right. With the automaton. That's right. Where Alan Turing and Mr von Neumann always wanted the ability to log into people's bodies and make a genetic change to make it wireless tissue engineering change. And nobody will ever get sick again. They'll be immortal. Mm hmm. Molecule or, you know, cell tissue, organism, population, community, ecosystem and biosphere. IEDs. Mm hmm. And then the sphere math that's used with the Smith Wheel and all sorts of fun stuff like how we use beamforming to play with your toroidal field on any level we want. And then we just change that back and forth, because remember, you don't think you're wireless, and even if you were, you're certainly not connected to anything. Where are the neurons that they're talking to? Emerging materials for neuromorphic systems and devices, application programming, interface and hypergrowth transfer protocol pattern. And what do we do? We're doing physics and computing and electrical digital computing with advanced signal processing on the back end of the Cisco plane. We've got software defined networking that ports all these dynamic channels in and out of your tissue because you're a node on the network hypergraph embedded for spatial spectra during feature extraction and hyperspectral imaging. And those hypergraphs are your brain and your tissues transferring chemical and energetic knowledge between molecular systems. Think from the nano to the macro protein interaction networks, here all the link prediction with hyper graphs going back and forth to the artificial neural networks in the atmosphere around your head. That's going to go ahead and put all that mathematics back together for you. Then the bio-photonics applications of how we waveguide those photons, like he was just talking about with turning the light on and off inside you in real time. Yeah. And that's what you're working on. Absolutely. Bio-lasers. They're very small. They're in there with the optical tweezers, like sheet optical tweezers, for optical manipulation of microscopic particles and living cells. Optical tweezers with an optical beam. Mm hmm. Surely they don't know what they're doing. Again, we were just so far along with all this. I really don't know how anybody's going to be able to save their own children, because if you don't agree with this stuff, you're going to end up locked up one way or another. And the freezer, won't they? They won't allow anyone to be outside the realm of their button control. So here we are. So we have liquid neurons in our neuromorphic computer. The ones that are in there already have embedded chipsets in their left hemisphere. It's easier for them to use and work with the neuromorphic and ion tronic resistive memory devices and their application to neuromorphic computing. We also have ionic liquid resistive memory, soft and flexible core. So ionic liquid resistive memory for electronic synapses. Artificial synapses take neuromorphic computing from blueprint to reality. Schematic representation.

Okay. Recent advances in artificial synaptic devices. Here we go. Okay. So you line up two people and you tell them they're a star seed, a super soldier, an alien. You could tell them anything. The holography will log on and override their bloodstream. And now you've injected them with graphene, which will make that happen even faster, because graphene has been studied for neuromorphic chipsets in the terahertz low power range. And we needed all that for this. Uh huh. Uh huh. Yeah. They don't. They have no idea what's going on. No, no, they don't. They don't know. They don't know anything. They're always in such a hurry to save your life. They have no idea how your body works. No. And only these new age weird old people do. And they're not weird. They're so wise. They know how to cut off their veins and arteries and still walk around. Isn't that something? Yeah. Biological machines, DNA, steganography. Everybody knows we don't go through your DNA and hide things in it, pull data out of it, control DNA sequences, who you talk to and who you don't. Oh no, we don't have that ability. Oh, no, no, I don't know what you're talking about. Not a clue. Just like we don't know that the body is electric. Yeah, it's all fake. Fake, fake. Because you're not asking or using the right word. Try bioelectric and advanced signalling engineering, tissue engineering, biomedical engineering, genetic code engineering. You'll be here all day. Regenerative medicine, unlocking the morpho-genetic code.

So when you tell our children you're going to start and all you have to do is sit here and communicate with the air, that's perfect, because that's what the artificial neural networks are learning on for touch, hearing, sight, smell and taste. Your telepathy will be synthetic telepathy and your empathy will be overridden because they want you to be sensitive to the machines and feel pain when you are around other physical people. Some of that has already been done, and then your ability to mentally process will be linked to that, because you'll have sparks doing bloop and all the hive database access. These also have names. As you can see this is 2015, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22. Looks to me like they've gone to work. Looks to me like they're doing well. And it looks to me like this says 2020. I think the COVID was deployed here in 2019. So it looks to me like they have been lying to you about what they are really doing, which is a cyber-physical backbone for your engineers of your new medicine and biology. So the sooner you're able to communicate with people intellectually, the better. And that's why I've been throwing things out there, because that's really where the problem is. If I make these assumptions and you have somebody who looks at you, makes a face and says, well, I'm a doctor of, you know, pick it or I'm an expert of, you know, pick it, and then they lie to you. That's all they have to do because you're going to believe them and none of your friends are going to believe you. And conflict sucks. So you just sit there and that's what's allowed them to do it again. I believe that since 2019. Yeah. And what I'm telling you is that this cyber-physical backbone that they needed for this, for these things here too, and there's a ton of them to make it work better, they had in 2017 and ignoring the DNA steganography that's been lived since the fifties. Can you tell me how that has helped? Because I'm going to tell you it hasn't. And now I'm going to scroll down because I want you to see the work that this particular gentleman has done and how many videos he's been able to capture on optogenetics. Global Governance Forum highlights, optogenetics to improve brain function, neurotechnologies, current developments. Harvard Medical School, optogenetics, eliminating the path to causal neuroscience.This is really interesting, said optogenetics. And optogenetics is this case Western Reserve University, the Allen Institute on how to manipulate neurons with light optogenetics develops pain-like behaviour in mice, bioethics, hacking, the brain neuro enhancement with non-invasive brain stimulation. University of Alabama Optogenetics 2017 Reverse engineering the brain National Human Genome Research Decoding the brain epigenome maps with light signals lining the brain. Boston Children's Hospital Magnetic Control of Cellular Signalling 2011 Northwestern University soft electronics and microfluidic systems for the human body, digital twins, DNA storage and more with IEEE USA President Thomas Coughlin in 2020 Mobile come 2015 human sensing using visible light communication 2015. That's the one I'm studying right now because it's huge. 15 August 2023. Your IEEE 4 to 6 G Woo IEEE. MVS The ones we just talked about Wearable Sensors and Sensor Networks for Precision Medicine and IEEE. MVS Medical and Biologics. We're doing a symposium on precision medicine and you'll see right here it has your EEG and the translation with artificial neural networks. And I'm guessing the fluid in there will be visible light. Communication with telecommunications, a global and introduction to visible light communication Luciferase. Velshi New laser technology can see inside our bodies like never before. Six g radio terahertz sensing then. Well, this one's pretty cool, it's less than 5 minutes IEEE webinar on 64 A Hyperconnected Future 2021 Terahertz Spectrum Coming in 60 Optical Communications and this is only two days ago. So in other words, for those of you out there who don't think you can find this stuff and find out about it, I also recommend this guy. He's really interesting to listen to and he's very accurate.

What I tell people is, when they shout at you, go to Command and Control and say, "How much of this is digital? Is it electronic warfare? Of course it does. What does that mean? Does it say unmanned? Of course it does. These are called buttons. They're quick clicks. What are they doing up here if they're so little known? Because they're well known. These are jobs. What part of the body is the drone targeting? What part of the body are these artificial intelligence systems interacting with? Activate, send users? Yes, because they change it. They transmit the signal inside you. I can't tell you how many ways I don't agree. It doesn't matter. They've been doing it since the fifties and they're not going to give it back and they're not going to turn it off. They're going to scare people with hybrids and fly their hovercraft. And we're going to have to make it through all of this as free people who don't want to be pulled in, who don't want to be cyber-physical parties. Wrong click. See how difficult it is to explain all this, and then everybody yells at me. You're not doing it fast enough. I don't know how you can do it fast enough. I really don't. There's so much material to keep coming back to. In other words, this happened in 2017, right in line with the Pentagon directive, D.O.D. 3,000.09. By the time you deal with it, you're dead because you don't have triage for it. You don't understand. You think it's consciousness? No. It's your bioelectrical body part. It would have been people's duty to tell you that they didn't. Well, I have, and others are trying to. So please give them your time and attention if you can. “

