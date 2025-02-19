Sabrina Wallace: Manifesto

Progressive Reality Music /// Sabrina Wallace talks about what stokes her heart fire and it is truly moving. There is an additional audio file with a very pure message from her to us down below.
21.02.2025 - bonus track added
Composed and arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus.
More information about Sabrina Wallace [31]
For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III
Dawn Christine with receipts
Corinne Nokel brings home evidence
Sabrinas current Odysee channel
Important message directly from Sabrina Wallace:
short version:
longer version:
“I’m not sure if people are grasping the importance of Sabrina Wallace’s information. Her information is consistent with and helps to explain a whole raft of hitherto unexplained or inadequately understood phenomena, including the TI program.”
Here are some of the capabilities of this system, which has been evolving over many decades:
1) Remote covert Transhumanism; the creation of cyborgs/bio-robot slaves, per the original 1952 memo-mandate for CIA’s Project Bluebird, MKULTRA and MONARCH.
2) Life extension technologies, electromagnetic tissue healing and genetic alterations via CRISPR-Cas-9. Now the elite can live forever and everyone else can be “offed” or “cyborged,” as desired.
3) Precision AI-driven Health Care, a cover for the above two operations as well as many others.
4)Electronic/ Information/ Cognitive/Netcentric/ Mosaic Warfare operations. (Thank you Joint Chiefs of Staff and DOD for torturing your own citizens and soldiers via Project MAVEN, Project SALUS, Project Pegasus, and other “Peacetime Operations.”)
5) Telecommunications industry, police, Sheriffs, military, black ops, para-military, civilian groups, Silicon Valley, etc. carry out these (network killing) operations.
6) Bill Gates’ demented 060606 crypto-currency4 to body activity patent of 2020.
7) WEF’s (World Economic Forum’s) “under the skin surveillance” using biosensors, intra-body nano-network, EM frequencies and WBAN, and drones and cube satellites. This is HOW they do it.
8) Mik Anderson and La Quinta Columna’s graphene- and Radio Frequency -supported Intra-body nano-network. The same principle is used in geoengineering and weather warfare: First, add electrically conductive nano-materials into the system (be it human or atmospheric), then second, zap with electromagnetic radiation/frequencies. Now you get to CONTROL the systems.
9) Operation Pegasus: Israeli Defense Forces’ (NRO’s) application of Phoenix (civilian torture-murder) Program to dissidents, journalists, whistleblowers (i.e., the Targeted Individual Program),
10) Operation/Project SALUS: Drones watch everyone think and everyones cells phase and phage states in real time with DoD’s Cognitive Technology Threat Warning System (C2TWS). Project SALUS is watching your biosensors and YOU from the inside out, using your body area network (WBAN). Project SALUS has been around since 1969.
11) The real purpose of the COVID jab (and the creation of COV-BAN) is to get more metamaterials such as graphene into the body, for greater electronic WBAN throughput. (Again, see La Quinta Columnas work and that of Mik Andersen on graphene, self-assembling nano-technology, and intra-body nano-networks.)
12) THE TI PROGRAM involves all of the above and much more. Please study Sabrina’s videos (NonVaxer420 Channel)
13) OPERATION CRESTONE/BACA New age-interfaith religious cum mind/behavioral control experiment in crestone/baca, colorado from the 1980s to present.
More Information1
Artistic Version of Sabrinas Message, made by your author, Bufus Alvarius :
The Turning of the Tide - Bonus Track:
Internet of Bodies
“…connected devices that monitor the human body, collect physiological, biometric, or behavioral data, and exchange information over a wireless or hybrid network.”
The Telecommunications Terrorists Building Your Digital Prisons: INT'L United Nations Telecommunications Union | SDG Digital Acceleration Agenda - Prof. Ian F. AKYILDIZ https://rumble.com/v3k5z0x-september-23-2023.htmlBio-Nanothings
https://rumble.com/v3k5c0y-september-23-2023.html
.
Bio nano scale machines - these are for injecting into the body, always monitoring the health problems. And that is also going really well, like with these COVID vaccines:
.
Ian F. Akyildiz receives 2011 W. Wallace McDowell Award For His Contributions To Wireless Technologies:
https://rumble.com/v3fds44-ian-f.-akyildiz-receives-2011-w.-wallace-mcdowell-award.html
.
Internet Of Bio-Nanothings: Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İan F. Akyıldız, Georgia University (2020):
https://rumble.com/v3fe2h2-september-6-2023.html
.
IAN F. AKYILDIZ: Nanonetworks: A New Frontier in Communications (2011):
https://rumble.com/v3fh1qq-ian-f.-akyildiz-nanonetworks-a-new-frontier-in-communications-2011.html
.
Ian F. Akyıldız: 6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems (2020):
https://rumble.com/v3fhl22-ian-f.-akyldz-6g-and-beyond-the-future-of-wireless-communications-systems-2.html
.
WINLAB Seminar - Josep Miguel Jornet "The Internet of Nano-Things (2021):
https://rumble.com/v3fhnl8-winlab-seminar-josep-miguel-jornet-the-internet-of-nano-things-2021.html
.
Ian F. Akyildiz : Intelligent Environments to Realize Communication in 6G Wireless Systems (2019):
https://rumble.com/v3fgu4c-ian-f.-akyildiz-intelligent-environments-to-realize-communication-in-6g-wir.html
.
lan F. Akyildiz A.U. anual forum of l'IOT TUNISIA (2017):
https://rumble.com/v3fh8mm-lan-f.-akyildiz-a.u.-anual-forum-of-liot-tunisia-2017.html
.
Ian F. Akyildiz presents "SoftAir: SDN Architecture for 5G Wireless Systems" @5TONIC" (2017):
https://rumble.com/v3fh4hw-ian-f.-akyildiz-presents-softair-sdn-architecture-for-5g-wireless-systems-5.html
.
Ian F. Akyildiz: Information and communication theory with biochemical and molecular Components For Biological SensingAndControl | ITU Journal | Webinar (2022):
https://rumble.com/v3fhhms-september-6-2023.html
.
.
.
.
Internet of Space Things" by Ian F. Akyildiz - Keynote talk at ISWCS 2018, Lisbon, Portugal:
https://rumble.com/v3fgka2-internet-of-space-things-by-ian-f.-akyildiz-keynote-talk-at-iswcs-2018-lisb.html
Anti Gravity is not fiction, like the perpetually perpetrated propaganda wants you to believe. Ashton Forbes is close to disclosure of the secret propulsion technologies of the three letter agencies (even though they created a 211 pages PDF trying to render him the antichrist, literally with infobox to send details about him to the FBI), together with Bob Greenyer and Jordan from Alchemical Science. We are talking about THE solution to the fabricated energy crisis. Please remember that Ray Kurzweil spoke about the fact, that they mapped every molecule in nature already and we have been told that the computing power is now sufficient for their Frankenstein dystopia. Zero Point Energy, released into the public, would wreck the scarcity model of capitalist slavery and we would have to necessarily arrange a way of life, where profit and money are obsolete, as Amaterasu Solar points brilliantly on his substack.
Well I personally have no knowledge about shapeshifting in material reality of nature (Sabrina mentioned it) - but shapeshifters are known in hyperspace :
“These shape-shifting beings are as much a part of the planetary habitat as we are. They are the animistic and psychic powers of this world, close to the "power animals" recognised by all indigenous peoples as allies of the human species. The fairies and "little people" of Celtic folklore also belong to this class.”
(Dominique Guillet in the subterfuge of the extraterrestrials)
There are a lot of real ocurences that seem surreal at first. When I heard that people speak about abduction experiences through natural or induced DMT release, I was first dismissing this as lunacy. Until Rick Strassman qualitatively assessed the reports and found undeniable coherence of the stories and intersubjective confirmation. This takes place in another range of frequency reception, which creates a realm of a kind of physically coherent structure. So keep an open mind, tolerate each others opinions and be inquisitive but not dismissive of potentially important ideas. No one knows it all. I remember that Elon Musk mentioned the viability of this, through DNA modification- which can also work through graphene coatings and I assume that this is what is going on. As to how advanced this is and how much of this is true ? I cannot tell.
GOO is a liquid form of graphene and Harald Kautz Vella is the go to source for more information about this issue. Mind that graphene is omnipresent in the atmosphere, as described by Dominique Guillet on his substack, that is fully referenced.
