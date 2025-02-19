Sabrina Wallace: Manifesto

Progressive Reality Music /// Sabrina Wallace talks about what stokes her heart fire and it is truly moving. There is an additional audio file with a very pure message from her to us down below.

“I’m not sure if people are grasping the importance of Sabrina Wallace’s information. Her information is consistent with and helps to explain a whole raft of hitherto unexplained or inadequately understood phenomena, including the TI program.”

Here are some of the capabilities of this system, which has been evolving over many decades:

1) Remote covert Transhumanism; the creation of cyborgs/bio-robot slaves, per the original 1952 memo-mandate for CIA’s Project Bluebird, MKULTRA and MONARCH.

2) Life extension technologies, electromagnetic tissue healing and genetic alterations via CRISPR-Cas-9. Now the elite can live forever and everyone else can be “offed” or “cyborged,” as desired.

3) Precision AI-driven Health Care, a cover for the above two operations as well as many others.

4)Electronic/ Information/ Cognitive/Netcentric/ Mosaic Warfare operations. (Thank you Joint Chiefs of Staff and DOD for torturing your own citizens and soldiers via Project MAVEN, Project SALUS, Project Pegasus, and other “Peacetime Operations.”)

5) Telecommunications industry, police, Sheriffs, military, black ops, para-military, civilian groups, Silicon Valley, etc. carry out these (network killing) operations.

6) Bill Gates’ demented 060606 crypto-currency4 to body activity patent of 2020.

7) WEF’s (World Economic Forum’s) “under the skin surveillance” using biosensors, intra-body nano-network, EM frequencies and WBAN, and drones and cube satellites. This is HOW they do it.

8) Mik Anderson and La Quinta Columna’s graphene- and Radio Frequency -supported Intra-body nano-network. The same principle is used in geoengineering and weather warfare: First, add electrically conductive nano-materials into the system (be it human or atmospheric), then second, zap with electromagnetic radiation/frequencies. Now you get to CONTROL the systems.

9) Operation Pegasus: Israeli Defense Forces’ (NRO’s) application of Phoenix (civilian torture-murder) Program to dissidents, journalists, whistleblowers (i.e., the Targeted Individual Program),

10) Operation/Project SALUS: Drones watch everyone think and everyones cells phase and phage states in real time with DoD’s Cognitive Technology Threat Warning System (C2TWS). Project SALUS is watching your biosensors and YOU from the inside out, using your body area network (WBAN). Project SALUS has been around since 1969.

11) The real purpose of the COVID jab (and the creation of COV-BAN) is to get more metamaterials such as graphene into the body, for greater electronic WBAN throughput. (Again, see La Quinta Columnas work and that of Mik Andersen on graphene, self-assembling nano-technology, and intra-body nano-networks.)

12) THE TI PROGRAM involves all of the above and much more. Please study Sabrina’s videos (NonVaxer420 Channel)

13) OPERATION CRESTONE/BACA New age-interfaith religious cum mind/behavioral control experiment in crestone/baca, colorado from the 1980s to present.