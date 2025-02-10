The BioCyber Interface III (feat. Sabrina Wallace)

13. 02 2025 Major sound update ! Thank you so much for listening.

Transcript

You bunch of fucking clowns, I told you. The CIA is way beneath me as far as how you guys do what you do, and I'm right about that. It has to do with clearances and access and controls and local controls for local law enforcement. It's a tiered security system. Hello?

I wasn't saying it because I think I'm some badass bitch. Duh. So all this time people kept asking me, they're like, why are you such a bitch to Malfoy and Betty Boop? Oh, I don't know. It could be the people who committed suicide after believing they had a demon field.

It could be the people that committed suicide after believing her lying mouth about having the mark of the beast. It could be I really believe in God and it is extremely offensive. to lie about God's creation than stand there and claim you're a Christian.

This anatomy that is demonized by some of the people I wish I could listen to, I can't. They go off into the weeds. They sound like complete blithering idiots simply because they will not admit to human anatomy. It's embarrassing. It's disgusting. There's no reason for it.

But the religious wet jobs are the people that don't want to admit the anatomy. That way they can continue bullying, badgering, and scaring everyone. And it's every religion, not just Christianity or Abrahamic. No, it's all of them in one format or another. Even in the Eastern faiths where you're allowed to learn about your anatomy, you've got katas,

you have all these different systems that tether you electrically and magnetically to the land around you. And possibly once you're dead? That depends on how much bioplasma and bioimprint tech you want to talk about. So, as far as I'm concerned, when it comes to those of you that are still supporting and following the very

people that are gatekeeping human anatomy away from other humans, there's no excuse. There never was, and there certainly is not now. We had to be under your skin for national security, but we're never going to tell you about it. We're going to tell you the aliens are here.

using the blockchain and the Bitcoin to build their ships and pay to abduct you. Scrape your cells of your endocrine system out of your body. But hey, they're advanced. They're coming back from the future. Because they can't procreate anymore. They don't have an endocrine system. This is sounding synthetic biology. Tufts University, Harvard, familiar. Hang on.

They don't have an endocrine system. And now they are no longer biological. So they need our cells because they're so advanced in order to save their own species. Amen. That's for an art now. And on all these people's mouths, I'm an experiencer. Oh, I got it. They always say the same thing. It's always the grays.

Those are EVs, engineered biological entities. They drive them around. Now it's called NASA Avatar 2025. And for 10 years, we've had one brain, one brain, too many brain. With things like Ariana Grande's most recent video, just erase my brain tissue, I don't want to remember. Yeah, it's neuromodulation for therapeutic. Nanotheranostics is what it's called,

and they just take care of your PTSD, give you a little nanolobotomy, good to go. And you people out there that claim, oh, I believe in God, oh, this is so terrible, and not one of them, I've found anybody who will stand up and be honest about the anatomy that's missing from everybody,

regardless of what they believe in for religion, academic institutions, careers. Where's your anatomy? Where's your anatomy? every time so until we can get that handled that's why it's such a mess are you gonna admit the anatomy that you've gotten used for medical purposes no then what the fuck are you doing

making empty and broken promises every 30 years, lying with the media, going to work the way we want to, and then lying some more, forcing people to sit and wait through lawfare they're never going to have because we've already established what we're doing for three or four decades. But we write books about it, but nobody reads them.

And even if they do, they don't believe them until it's too late. Why would that be? Well, we make sure in that same 30 years to run a bunch of people out there at the UFO circle and wherever else to start really good-sounding rumors that we then pay our CIA agents to prop up, handle,

and keep propagating so that nobody can tell their ass from a hole in the ground. And if anyone does tell the truth, we bury them. Six feet under, maybe, depends on what's most lucrative for the rest of the tiers of security. And how are you doing all this?

Well, we lied to humans about their own anatomy and took it away from them about 100 years ago. Been doing great ever since. What are you doing great with? Human augmentation. Oh, what's that for? Living forever. Life extension. How does it work? Well, first we strip our own biofield and endocrine system.

Then we're more synthetic augmented humans than biological, maybe some organelles and organoids, Kubernetes system on a chip, organ on a chip, okay? Then after a while, as you can imagine, we need an endocrine system so that we can retain our biological looking disposition and other components of connecting with these wireless sensor networks

in the augmented atmosphere for us. Where do you get those cells from? Oh, they're peptides and amino chains and, you know, nucleotides. That's great. Where are you getting the clean endocrine system cells for yourselves? Because you're not creating them. to people about the fact that it is our own blood flow that is being measured with

recent and metrics so that it cannot be put into databases and properly you can google and look at it for yourself there are people doing jobs out there for good or for ill and right now we have a whole bunch of criminals using a secret

system it doesn't need to be a secret if those of you out there would stop parading attorneys and physicians in front of us go get us a brian valley and we and may every single one of your gambits drop flat so people then can say oh oh my

gosh i'm connected to the cloud then there's a discussion some people are going to want to augment some people are going to want a way out some people are going to have to have a very uncomfortable conversation with their family about the eugenics they were placed in and didn't know then there's people that they don't have that

situation they might have something way worse We don't have any more time for your bank accounts and your ego. So either pacify yourselves, get out of the way of it.

Thank you.