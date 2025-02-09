The BioCyber Interface (feat. Sabrina Wallace)

Updated version // 13. Feb 20:15 (better sound now)

Hybrid-Educational Piece of Music about Human Anatomy!

Composed and Arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus, in Defense of Life! Sabrina Wallace has several Psinergy channels across all platforms (that spring up at certain times).

Feel free to use this song.

For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III

Bonus Track:

More Information about Sabrina Wallace here on this substack [77]

Your body is used as a relay in cybersecurity between a drone and a striker with no humans involved. 2022. So if I were you and I was somebody that genuinely still sitting there really confused, the easiest way that any of us are going to be able to help you understand is if

0:21

you start by admitting your body is electrical. Then you need to admit that you're a living antenna because human bodies are made of water, we're conductive, like it's just anatomy. And once you can do that, then you can understand all these jumps in technology and what the biocyber interface injection really is about. It's not about just graphene.

0:44

We have multiple metamaterials and it's not about killing everybody all at once. That would be too obvious. It's about a new surveillance system that isn't new. It's been around for a long time. And other people in your intelligence community have tried to talk about it throughout the decades, and we just never hear from them again. They disappear.

1:06

Wow. And the same criminals who run this system keep running the system with their pedophilia and their crimes against humanity uninterrupted. Gosh, why would that be? Well, they're using weaponry that whoever you are that's still acting like president poopy pants. I can talk about the president pooping his pants.

1:27

But when you ask me if my body is electrical, I throw a fit like a toddler. Then I make you work for 25 to 45 minutes to control convince me with 20 white papers, something that I already know. I already know that my body is electrical, but I'm going to lie by omission.

1:44

I'm going to lie to your face and I'm going to pretend that you're the crazy one because you know that your heart is electrical and that the body emits electromagnetic energy. Oh, you're nuts. And we certainly don't measure any of that. And we don't have any sort of electrical surveillance. You're crazy. that we get nowhere.

2:05

The criminals that are doing all of this, they're fine. Anybody working for them who does not like the system, they're either dead or in the worst possible positioning because the general population has no idea how it works, what they're using. Nothing. So what have your creators been telling you?

2:26

Spike protein and the same bullshit for five years that is completely wrong and keeping your brain way over here instead of under your own skin? And what did they tell you? Get right with God and sit in your kill box. Your house. So then they started complaining about Lavender AI. And to me,

2:48

that's just disgusting because here in the States, we have electronic integrated disease surveillance system with apps like the Bioconductor that I show you. We also have cognitive threat warfare technology since 2007. The biosensors inside of you, accessible with libraries since 2005. To anybody who wants to order a shot, an electrical shot at your body.

3:13

That could be doctors, sheriff, police, lawfare, main military, paramilitary, black projects, geospatials, Silicon Valley. All these people are in on Project Maven and these systems, okay? So they can send... It could be your internet service provider sends the signal, a satellite... An unidentified aerial vehicle could be infrared, could be coming from a MAC address that's by itself,

3:37

could be coming from your personal area network like your printer, could be coming from a physical MAC address that's specific for you, from somebody who bought your DNA from the FBI and executed a signal on a phone, could be a nano peer-to-peer, could be your frontal backhaul changing signal and targeting your phone.

3:55

It does not help you to stay stupid. Not anymore. It never did, but it really doesn't now. So you have a biological cyber interface.