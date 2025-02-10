The BioCyber Interface II (feat. Sabrina Wallace)

13.02.2025 - Major sound update - much warmer, cleaner

Experimental piece of educational music- your body is a node on the network!

More information on Sabrina Wallace here on the substack. [77]

Copyrights released! Feel free to use this anywhere.

For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III

Raw transcript :

Me I don't got no influence on bioelectromagnetic algorithms that have been around and tethered to the drones we got going on. And he ain't got nothing to do with energy harvesting that I could find, but a lot of other departments do. These gambits, that's what I call them because they have to do with protocols, driving narratives,

0:43

controlling the media. These are biosensors. Nano has been around for 20 years. This is Moore's M-O-H-R-S circle math for targeting. Do you see your high altitude platform? Well, now you do. Don't you? Uh-huh. Don't you? Yeah. Okay. So people here on the channel, they damn well know, because I've done it before,

1:08

that if the algorithms swing a certain direction, I'm going to hit the delete button and protect innocent people. I don't give a fuck about titles, tiaras, what do you call me, bitching about my hair. I turn this off. I go back to my home, my family. I am right here and I know what's going on.

1:26

Apparently you don't. That's a problem. Everyone out there who's human deserves to know this is your own anatomy. You are the node on the network. Your red blood cells are sending data. They have people that are remoting into your body and nobody is left out because it's national security, international security technically since 2011.

1:54

People out there need to know the truth. You guys are not giving them that. You're kind of hem-hawing, tip-toeing around. That is what pissed off non-vaxxer and the international community. Now, either you fucking know that or you don't. I had Stratcom for two days cussing out our Department of Defense. This isn't the first time.

2:14

I'm going to fucking say that to you out there. Y'all go, could you quit? It's simple. It's a hot summer. Yeah, it probably is this time. So could you please, given that people want to go out there and protest, people want to go out there and do something, tell them the truth about how their body is involved.

2:36

Why? Sensors Open Systems Architecture, 60 years of doing this, 50 years of your DigiTwin, and this is from 2012. Got an Xbox remote. Morse code probably, and a bunch of other goggle things and what's something on the back of his head. The EEG has left the hospital.

2:52

And if he ain't got those things, maybe he's got these instead. You're out of time. You never should have hooked up with the Infowars and lied to everybody. That was a mistake. A bunch of the rest of us saw that. We didn't know why, but we've been fighting it every step of the way.

3:08

And there are plenty of people out there, professors, professionals. They take the data that I put out there and And they have a hard time clipping me because I'm pissed and I'm not willing to sit down and go, oh, I'm so sorry. You didn't want anyone to know until the very last minute. That's called ambush. Oh, okay.

3:26

You're going to wreck the country by making a Mao revolution in America. The old people are so stupid and keep lying. So the young people then say we've had enough of dying. Oh, let's pull the draft on everyone. But don't tell them that we have jobs at iJet. Tell them there's no such thing as firing networks.

3:45

It's all MKUltra. Then the old people are completely untrustworthy. And then we get the Mao revolution too. Not just a color war. I am a mother. You skipped over that too. Now you're gonna pay attention.

For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II

Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III