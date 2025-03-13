1× 0:00 -4:28

How are we led astray?

Overcomplicated Physics- to hide a simple Truth

In the same way as virology is a very complex model with mind boggling studies, to cover up nanoparticle poisoning (often in conjunction with EMF), quantum physicists delude us quite deliberately with string theory, in order to hide the simple fact of an Aether.

The sophisticated ivory tower derived theories of so called “contagion”, collapse entirely under the colossal weight of their false premise of replication (well- nanoparticles do actually self assemble, as Bill Gates so famously stated).

Viruses and nanoparticles almost perfectly correlate, regarding 40 key perspectives and 400 criteria. Causality for long covid is also given with EMF and Nanoparticle poisoning alone. Nanoparticles are so small, they can be spread through our sweat and therewith “infect” others- but this infection is nothing else but a poisoning of our body with a foreign substance and the detoxing symptoms are falsely attributed to viruses.

So in the same way wrong models of physics have been used to lead us astray deliberately. The notion of string theory for quantum physics has abstracted the simple truth of an Aether (not a vacuum per se) that is filled with energy- with the complication of a dozen dimensions that no one understands, they succeeded by inducing headaches instead of real understanding. Meanwhile, the casimir effect can be demonstrated with ease:

The Aether is enough, no need for further dimensions (as Bob Greenyer elaborates at 2:02:00).

ZPE And The Energy Crisis 194KB ∙ PDF file Download Zero Point Energy and the Fabulated Energy Crisis Download

This brings forth, besides infinite clean energy from that zero point energy field, the healing powers of the orgone accumulator, for example- the box with metal plates that uses the quantum fluctuations between those to charge biological cells, which has a profound effect on the human body and thus led to successful therapy session of Wilhelm Reich, until the FBI burnt down everything. I wrote about this in one of my first articles here on substack: Approaching Truth.

They did this, because he came too close to the truth about “life energy” in the Aether, “orgone energy”, bio-energy!

The physics behind zero point energy make it possible to modulate every aspect of space-time, virtually without limitations. The bigger the machine, the more difficult it is to hold an equilibrium though, postulates Bob Greenyer, who doubts that we could evaporate the entire solar system that easily (as Ashton Forbes stated), which makes the revelation of this technology to the public all the more appealing, since the demented elite is already in control of it under the false pretext of its danger to the public and as you can see with HAARP and the current overdrive of “natural” HAARP induced mayhem (tornadoes and floods), they are using it for the most nefarious of reasons.

… So- before our sovereignty is totally wrecked by their clearly structured and layed out plan, we might as well give it a good shot and stand up for ourselves at last, don’t you think? The prospect of a future without scarcity, entering the abundance model- is more than appealing.

We are literally getting bombarded with propaganda about the looming apocalypse due to energy scarcity, the shadow projection of the dark hearts of those controlling technocrats, claiming that we are to blame for getting born into this long endured slave system (while Malthusian Eugenicists are getting young people to chop off parts of their bodies through all sorts of multilayered propaganda and conditioning). That trees are suffocating from thousands of tons of nanodust produced by companies like graphene flagship or even BASF in Germany - cytotoxic nanodust of aluminium and graphene- is not being discussed. But we are surely to blame for the damage, because… “microplastics” and “Climate Change” (this PDF explains the lies with scientific precision).

So while the devastating effects of microscopic and conductive metals dropped on the entire biosphere are being gaslit towards us, WE are getting blamed for going to the supermarket, because we cannot afford anything else anymore. This very plastic would be hemp, the processed garbage inside would be food- in a world built on reason. But the name of the game is that demented transhumanist agenda, so all our products are laced with plastic polymers that aid the assembly of elements in the blood that are then used for the propagation of electromagnetic signals through our very flesh and bones. These are often very delicate ELF waves, with a low power output, for our own biology to understand them as our own cellular signals perfectly (which is, as a mechanism, also a confirmation of the basis of Rudolf Steiners Homeopathy in itself, namely that our body understands very fine signals the best). We have come to the point where we can not only mimic natural signals, A.I. can recognise patterns and radiate back certain sequences that cause a whole cascade of behaviour, emotions, thoughts or dreams.

There has to be a dialogue, urges Robert Duncan, who gave his life to expose the dangers of the technologies he invented himself (voice to skull, for example). To his dread, he discovered that his research has not only been used to pacify enemy troops on the battlefield by inducing the voice of Alah - but has been abused to terrorise the public. Sadly, he died very recently…. may his good heart rest in peace. So all of these technologies are out in the open, they are already being abused by very deluded people- so all we have to do now, is to expose the reality of all of this to the public, which is the very essence of whistleblowing. We are all whistleblowers now, which takes the weight from the few and multiplies our chances exponentially, which is also the case for journalism. We do not need to wait for the epstein files, they are out and about for a good decade. It is really upon us now!

The most important novelty that most people did not register, today, is the ubiquitous computing reality- facilitated through artificial intelligence. It is now possible to mould/ change metamaterials, which are charged by the casimir effect of zero point energy, by quantum fluctuations between their small metallic shells, for example. These are often so called “software defined metaterials”- the artificial intelligence helps to navigate a myriad of ways for signals processing and every day, novelty is bursting the presumed boundaries in the labs, as Sam Altman states. While we are still arguing about graphene or aluminium, they are developing the next level stealth NP to evade the immune systems even more. Thanks to our wonderful microscopists, we are up to date on that. This is the main reason why they want to keep the immune system low, because our body naturally fights all these xenobiotic materials, plastic polymers and conductive metals, a healthy body will react immediately to clean itself. The following detox symptoms are then labelled the viral syndrome and most of humanity has been fooled for decades, while nanoparticle studies have matched virology studies almost perfectly and no one said a word and only a few noticed. See my metastudy about nanoparticles and viruses. We have to adapt to this new reality, where the production is accelerated to a degree of A.I. designing chips that no human understands anymore and a week later it is already in production- regarding nanomaterials, they are already loaded into the tanks of the next airplanes for “cloud seeding” or whatever red herring is being used to keep us in the dark.

Break the Silence!

“People don't realise that 15-20 years of generational trauma is passed down from a parent to their child through epigenetic memory. Barely anyone does the actual work to release trauma from the body, regulate the nervous system and reprogram the subconscious. The one within a bloodline who awakens and decides to do the work is the one who'll break the cycle. I see you over there, cycle breaker “ (Emma Katherine)

So you yourself are the liberator we have been waiting for and together we will transform this wretched pit of darkness into something that serves all of us. We are billions!