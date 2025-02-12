Telestai Nexus
Telestai Nexus Musical Hybrid - Educational Spell Casting
Zero Point Energy - The Earth Shattering Evidence
Zero Point Energy - The Earth Shattering Evidence

Zero Point Energy is Real - Our Energy Crisis has been deliberately fabricated!
Feb 12, 2025
General notice: I mastered all the audios of the last week- spread the word!

Jordan from Alchemical Science has wonderful news, yet a bittersweet realisation mingles with such enthusiasm, since we have been deprived of the physics of a major part of our reality on purpose. The implications are absolutely groundbreaking, lifting the shackles of the doom-mantra narration stoked with make-believe HAARP fires and floods, to keep the flock entranced by apocalyptic burdens that evaporate in the light of reality : We have been profoundly fooled and all we have to manage is a global decentralisation of these technologies, as I argued before.

In this short clip you can hear Jordan, Bob Greenyer and Amy Eskridge (who unfortunately died, may her wonderful soul rest in peace … ).

Science advances one funeral at a time.

Max Planck

What is the Thunderstorm Generator?

Jordans Alchemical Science Website

Amy Eskridge 3h live stream before her death (absolutely worth it, regardless of her being drunk)

A whole website with all information about Amy Eskridge

Eugene Podkletnov

Electrogravitics: Gravity Control & Energy from the Aether by

Amaterasu Solar

Electrogravitics – My Knowledge of Free Energy
This will be mostly a transcript of what I presented in My video, though I will add a few bits for clarification…
Ashton Forbes (who debunked every (vile) debunker and has evidence for the disappearance of the MH370 flight to Malasia)

Eng8 Cold Fusion Device

Image
Zero point energy (Inner.G) - Shambali

I wrote about the different aspects of our advanced knowledge around EMF & Zero Point Energy here :

This is a rather positive article around these issues :

Thank you for sticking your head out, to learn about all of this - what a time to be alive!

Your Bufus Alvarius

