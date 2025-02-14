"5G" - SynBio & Graphene ::: The Totality of Evidence (international version feat. the truthcore) - with translation

17. Feb 2025 23:32 Audio is much tighter now // You can go to transcript, select a section and make audiograms with text visuals and download option! // click the three dots for an mp3

Copyrights released, consider this part of the commons of the Society of Ethical Sovereigns - Use it wherever you like non-commercially!

Now you understand why Sebastián Piñera (former President of Chile) is saying: “5G is a tremendous leap forward. (…) …the possibility that the machines can read our thoughts and even insert thoughts, insert feelings.”

In this Episode: La Quinta Columna (the most prolific spanish researchers around transhumanism; graphene) // Dominique Guillet (maybe humanities most integral whistleblower) // Dr. Ana Mihalcea (Dominique called her a genius) // Dr. Maria Crisler (3D Echo Microscopy, Research Team Leader)

Dedicated to all the wonderful people, mothers, fathers and researchers in Defense of Life

Experimental Hybrid Piece of Educational Music

Translation:

This programme deals with mind control and human machine interface weapons. They did so much work back in the 50s and 60s that dealt with the human body and how does the auditory information, visual information, tactile information, how is that represented in the body and how can we manipulate and read that information.

0:36

Graphene Flagship. If we here in Europe got involved against Graphene Flagship and everyone in cancer, all this would be over. Because some have asked, where does all this come from? Well, the principle is Graphene Flagship, like almost no one else. An external neuron interface. External neurons are artificially intelligent neurons.

1:00

Unlocking the brain with the new graphene technology. Where you see is the shine, eh, that looks like a, I don't know, half a leaf. Those are carbon nanoparticles or nanotubes, OK? The same thing we're going to see later on in the injectables. Towards graphene interfaces to connect neurons to electronic devices.

1:20

In other words, graphene is an interface, OK? And that's what's in the injectables.

Now you understand why Sebastián Piñera is saying: 5G is a tremendous leap forward. It's a cosmic leap, it's a copernican leap, because what 5g will really mean for us is an bigger change in our lives than all the previous technologies in this area have meant.

2:10 The possibility that the machines can read our thoughts and even insert thoughts, insert feelings.

Have you heard what he has said? He is talking, at the same time about 5g in the field of neuroscience. First it's not a copernical leap, but you're not going to ask him for more. He is talking about inserting thoughts, that is, that a person receives instructions from artificial intelligence.

2:37

That's a neuromodulation. We are talking about altering behavioral patterns, which is neuro stimulation- inserting feelings. And this, how has it been done? Rafael Yuste has done this by using graphene oxide that enhances brain signals, by mapping the brain to see which are stimulated when the person is aggressive, when the person is depressed, when they are sad. Very easy, it is not as difficult as it seems. We would have done better! Dr. Seviliano and I… But we have decided to take the path of seeking good for the human beings. So if you know what areas are stimulated, they can be stimulated at a distance, remote and iambic. Isn't it strange that the president of Chile is selling the 5G?

3:25

What does it have to do with inserted thoughts? When you talk about machine, it refers to the artificial intelligence, which is another factor. Now the human being has three challenges. The artificial intelligence, because we are using it for the worse. The artificial intelligence, the web network, that they have implemented throughout the world with telephone masts, which are deadly, and the interface that they are introducing, which is graphene oxide in the injectables.

3:53

I prefer to project my light from the shadow, because the two are only the same aspect of the living in all its splendour. By the way, the microscopy arcs of oxygen graphene, carbon nanotubes, quantum dots of graphene, etc., etc., in their self-assemblages and other micro molecules,

4:34

seem as phantasmagorical and irrealistic as the images of the cosmic clouds of galaxies, at 14 billion years old, transmitted by the web telescope. Is it because only what is living can perceive the living? Is it for you that the banksters and other psychopaths, demons and eugenicists try to graphize the total of humanity?

4:56

Is it for you that the people are totally disconnected from the real, disconnected from the living, disconnected from the source-mer? Is it for you to connect the people, ultimately and forever- to the great virtual virtual archontic, to the internet of all the bodies and all the things? If this graphenisation is not stopped quickly,

5:15

the epitaph of this humanity could be, they could have died of not knowing how to pay tribute to beauty. As I was named, it's the micro-coronas of spike moleculaire d'oxyde de graphene that induce a smog in the human body, and not the invisible coronavirus. What Didier Raoult and his compères in Superchute have named the Covid-cerve,

5:39

is the smoke of the micro-corona of the spike molecular d'oxyde graphene in its toxic impacts on the ecological sphere. In any case, today, the microscope is extremely precious to discover that the totality of the living is in the course of contamination, both at the organic level and at the biosphere level, by nanoparticulaires derivatives of graphene, namely

6:05

It's like the fibres are more predominant almost to the exclusion of any cells. They're just gone. So it's like this graveyard. So I can show a little bit later the equivalent of what you see there, but I think it's fascinating because I've not seen the filaments like this.

6:31

uh you know in in the middle of the construction zone so you need the special uh visualization equipment and the reason why i do doctor this because you can see the

6:40

blinking very well right no that's true um so you'll see things a little bit better than what i can and vice versa but to have To have the colour image in three-dimensional, and this is just a zoomed-in version, so I always tell people, you know, this is a white blood cell, and normally they would be running around,

6:59

you know, picking up debris and doing their job. That doesn't happen. It does not happen. If anything, what's happening is the nanotechnology or the carbon dots or the graphic dots are actually infecting. They're coming towards, and they're infecting the white blood cells, and, you know, and I'm watching cytoplasm.

7:18

basically unfold on itself and then I'm watching a cell death. This is also what I show people. So anytime you have this web construct or you have