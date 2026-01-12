Water (Gravity, Feeling, Internal, Aether) is the Inversion of Light ( Matter, Will, External, Reality)

I identify Light as the Inversion of Water (the Wisdom of Water is an aspect of Sophia), the complementary Aetheric Medium for Light!

Hydrogen’s name is a deception, it has been called “inflammable air” and hence rather Pyrogen- which is the most basic element in the realm of the Bringer of Light and all other elements are based on Pyrogen (“Hydrogen”)- like motions through physical music, through the major (light, outward oriented) and minor (water, inward oriented) keys & octaves...

Today’s release is a very special edition. As I have pointed out in my previous articles, identifying water as irreducible fits perfectly well, also to the philosophy of Thales (who saw water as archaic and that everything has a soul) - and he walks over this crystalline bridge of clarity towards our era, where Dr. Gerald Pollack helped us to see that it is Light that charges and structures Water and hence, that charge separation and the animation of Gaia, does in fact come from irreducible Water, charged by Light! Organic Chemistry has driven us into falsified complication!

The realisation that water is not H₂O is groundbreaking, because it confirms the idea about the complementary duality between Reality and Aether.

Water has been deeply connected to the Journey to the Beyond and to the feminine Aether, that has never been seen as the true complementary to Reality…

Water is irreducible (incommensurable, in the Pythagorean sense).

Water is the Aetheric Element!

Irreducible Water is the Inverse-Mirror (Conjugate) of Light! What I mean with that is that the magneto- dielectric Dual Fountain of Light returns through the center, towards the Aether and that Other Side is the Nature of Water!

Walter Russel’s perspective is incomplete, since water is not made of hydrogen and oxygen (they are present at a certain ratio though). Instead, water is irreducible and the medium for the propagation of Light in the Aether ( … in different phases than here in Reality…).

The Aether is the Underworld, The Land of Death & Imagination, Hyperspace, the inner Earth… it is not a cold and dark place at all!

Water and Light are both fundamental. All matter comes from Light and without Water there would be no Charge or Medium for the Liquid Crystalline Structuring of our World, the Anima-tion of Nature!

Hydrogen (Pyrogen!) as the omnipresent and simplex light-derived inducer that is conjugated reciprocally with and charges archaic/ irreducible water!

Matter = High Energy Light! (the centripetal part of the vortex of light).

Matter like Hydrogen emerges when high-energy light reaches a dielectric threshold/ capacitance overload (forming circular harmonics, according to Ken Wheeler), stopping propagation and it condenses into this beautiful inertial form (the micro … and “protons” are basically dielectric dynamos… gyroscopic weight on the dielectric, which is the centripetal return. An introduction into the vortex paradigm: [75]).

Pollack’s solids are the dielectric catalysts for water… they are field polarisers.

The Light of Reality is the Inversion of the Aetheric Water

Light (magneto- dielectric) is the Inversion of Water (centrifugal and centripetal phases), both looking at Reality and the entire Stereoma (Reality & Aether). Therefore, Hydrogen (that is rather Pyrogen), is the most simple matter from light, while Water is just the Medium for Propagation, charging and structuring into the vortices of life!

If Water basically consists of oxygen and hydrogen (gas), why is it impossible for us to breathe underwater? Fish do not take oxygen from water splitting neither, they take it from the ocean, that stores it, when all the plankton purified it from co2.

“So we must look for something which can form compounds with iron. I told you recently that soda is especially important for everything in us that has to do with thinking. For soda is sodium carbonate and sodium carbonate has a stimulating effect upon the head. Everything that is connected with our thinking, with our head, with our inner light, has to do with soda. You will remember that I recently explained this. In order that a substance like soda may be present in us, we must take in the oxygen contained in the air.” Rudolf Steiner

It is great to identify light behind all matter, but light, through hydrogen- has falsely been identified as the sole basis of all matter, since it is rather pyrogen and water is the conjugated and irreducible medium, the complementary to it / to light, the inversion! This only works when we integrate the Aether, the realm beyond the center of everything.

One cannot be without the other (there is always an aspect of the one in the other)!

Reality :: Masculine ::: Light (left) and Aether ::: Feminine ::: Water (right)

Bringing in Russell’s mind, fused with our new findings:

Walter Russell, a polymath philosopher and self-taught scientist, viewed the chemical elements not as separate, isolated building blocks of matter (as in the conventional periodic table), but as dynamic conditions of motion within a unified, rhythmic, electric universe. He described all matter as compressed or expanded light, arising from thinking Mind. (and he simply forgot the feeling water too it… it has been obfuscated though, fair enough).

The universe consists of cycles of birth followed by death- growth followed by decay, and generation (charging of the aetheric water, through light) followed by radiation- each expressed simultaneously in endless cascades of renewal!

Decay relieves the tensions created by compression (charging, torque, vortex motion); without it, matter could not fulfil it’s conjugation within the Aether- where the decay is actually a condensation, since the zero point is also the lens of inversion (as I have pointed out throughout my recent work).

All “dead” or decaying matter (fallen leaves, rusting iron, exploding stars, or radioactive waste) is simply matter exhaling- returning to the Aether, where condensation happens at the same time. Both sides are on the same vortex, the magneto- dielectric dual torus fountain returns through the zero point in the center.

Elements are states of motion, not fixed things!

They are different pressure conditions of the vortices of light. All elements are fundamentally vortices, but conditioned differently by electric pressure gradients (everything electric can be seen as compressions and rarefactions (extensions).

Russell sees the elements in nine octaves (sometimes depicted as ten, including a tentative one), like musical octaves.

Each octave represents a complete cycle of generation (compression / inbreathing, building matter, centripetal) and radiation (expansion/ outbreathing, decaying matter, centrifugal).

I identify water as the aetheric element, the medium for the propagation of that light, the inverse mirror of light!

Wisdom is the opposite of dilution, it is the concentration, the condensation!

::: Desire is the presence of absence :::

Now, looking through this keyhole from the human realm, behind that door we see the world of unleashed chthonic forces: tides of death and life clashing into each other, new forms constantly emerging and yet just as quickly falling back into atavistic states. It is the realm of the dead just as much as of the unborn. It is the mysterious and menacing place where graves are turned into wombs, bones into seeds and death into renewal. This is the 'deifying power of the underworld' (Stratton-Kent, Vol II, p.11) that we explore in Jake Stratton Kent's 2nd volume of Geosophia. But let us be clear: it is deifying only for as long as the hero manages to emerge from it reborn - and avoids being swallowed and forgotten, like a pebble thrown into an ocean. Now let's also take a look through that keyhole the Idaian Dactyls watch over from the other end. What do we see from the side of the mountain-cave-mother when looking at the human realm? We see ourselves and the created world around us; but in a very different light. What we really see is a world that requires tearing down. A world that is taking the place of a million unborn worlds. We see beings protected by daimones that have outlived their lifetime, that have no words to speak left and yet keep on speaking. We see the chthonic forces domesticated and tamed by hybrid beings, half made from clay and half from divine sparks. Looking from the side of the mountain-mother we see a world that has lost its purpose by falling in love with life and falling out of love with death. The work of the goêtes was to stand firmly in the middle. To be present on both sides at once. Not to work on but to become the threshold. Here we discover the goês as the first hagazussa, the riders of the threshold, the beings that walk on the edge of the knife, cutting through death and life - in service of the great mother just as much as of creation. Here now we encounter the essential counterbalance to the spontaneous and wild performance of the goês: There is no randomness to a rhythm and no deviation from a choreography. There is no second-thought to the flame that smelts the iron and no mercy to the hammer that hits the anvil. The work of the goês instils fear in the human heart. Because crossing the threshold between the living and the dead is not for the fainthearted. In order to emerge as a goês - marked for life and beyond - we need to face our own fears first. The living forces that carry us into and through this process are as much goêtes as the being that will emerge from it. We essentially become one with the spirits. That is why the term goês will always remain radically ambiguous to the outsider: It signifies daemonic spirits just as much as the human they forge within their iron fires. That is also why a more liberal and yet still literal translation of the craft called goetia would be 'humans playing with fire'.

Ironically, the one thing a being so boundlessly powerful like the consciousness of earth cannot do easily is to uphold its own boundaries. It is in its very nature to constantly expand - whether that is excessive expansion into life or into death. 'Nature abhors the vacuum', we still say today. Our goêtic ancestors might have qualified more precisely: 'Nature abhors anything constant', the absence of movement, such as a boundary it's ought to respect.

The Induction of our Soul onto the Vortices of the World (and the Aether), brings Gyroscopic Gravity from the Aetheric Ocean to the Light of Reality! Water (Gravity, Feeling) is the Inverse of Light (Matter, Will) The Gyroscope comes into formation and is therefore a useful form for appreciating this relationship of these elements. It is within the Atmosphere that life becomes sustainable. It is also when the gyroscope become fully formed and its motion balanced that it becomes a perpetual motion device. "You can always spot the pioneers by the arrows in their backs." — William H. Calvin

Ironically, the one thing a being so boundlessly powerful like the consciousness of earth cannot do easily is to uphold its own boundaries. It is in its very nature to constantly expand - whether that is excessive expansion into life or into death. 'Nature abhors the vacuum', we still say today. Our goêtic ancestors might have qualified more precisely: 'Nature abhors anything constant', the absence of movement, such as a boundary it's ought to respect. Source: Theomagica The Induction of our Soul onto the Vortices of the World (and the Aether), brings Gyroscopic Gravity from the Aetheric Ocean to the Light of Reality! Water (Gravity, Feeling) is the Inverse of Light (Matter, Will) The Gyroscope comes into formation and is therefore a useful form for appreciating this relationship of these elements. It is within the Atmosphere that life becomes sustainable. It is also when the gyroscope become fully formed and its motion balanced that it becomes a perpetual motion device. “You can always spot the pioneers by the arrows in their backs.” — William H. Calvin

Since Water is not H2O and Hydrogen (super high energy light, according to Wheeler) is rather Pyrogen, for it is an explosive gas: Water is the Inverse of Light! Lucifer’s Pyrogen (“Hydro”gen) charges the aetheric Water!

Hydrogen is a dielectric-dominant (centripetal, very high energy threshold light into matter; a “capacitance dynamo”).

Light (External, Reality, Solids- which are very high frequency light) is the inversion of Water (Internal, Feelings, Aether, Gravity)

We can let go of the distinction of manifold kingdoms, when we realise that light and water are fundamental. The radiative and centrifugal aspect is Light φ (the Inducer, external) and the centripetal charging aspect is Water ψ (the Medium, internal).

We can speak about our outer Light and inner Water, when we address our relationship with Reality and the Aether, the External and the Internal World, until the inverse mirror flips.

This dyad has not been recognised clearly and the findings of Dr. Gerald Pollack, Dr. Paul LaViolette, Dr. Michael Levin, Ken Wheeler (the magneto dielectric field under the Ferrocell)- help to integrate this once and for all: Both Light and Water are fundamental and one is the Yin with an aspect of Yang and the other the Yang with an aspect of Yin, meaning that the magneto- dielectric light has a centrifugal (magneto) and centripetal (dielectric) part.

Water is both expansive (centrifugal) and contractive (centripetal) too- while it is the aetheric element and direct conjugate of Light, it is also expanding into vapor(isation) and becoming diffuse, outward-reaching while it also contracts into structure and even solid ice by cooling, becoming dense and inward-bound. Aristotle inferred that Thales saw this versatility as why water could generate all things- nourishing (centripetal matter formation, high frequency light) yet dissolving (expansive, centrifugal, the inversion of the defining Nature of Light).

This completes both the Yin (Aether) with an aspect of Yang (Light) and the Yang (Reality) with an aspect of Yin (Water).

Light = Magneto- Dielectric Vortices

Water = The Inversion of the Magneto- Dielectric Vortices of Light (the zero point is the lens of inversion towards the Aether).

Visible light is only a very small aspect of Light, which can also be matter or invisible like infrared, which returns to charge the aetheric Water, which is irreducible, just like Light!

Lac de filheit - France, Ariège

Inuit Mythology

Sedna, known by various regional names such as Nuliajuk, Takannaaluk, Sanna, Nerrivik, Arnakuagsak, Arnaqquassaaq, Sassuma Arnaa (”Mother of the Deep”), Arnapkapfaaluk (”Big Bad Woman”), or simply “Old-woman-who-lived-in-the-sea,” is a central figure in Inuit mythology. She is revered as the primary goddess of the sea, marine animals, and the underwater realm. Her myth serves as a creation story explaining the origins of sea creatures and underscores the Inuit people’s deep reliance on the ocean for survival. As the ruler of Adlivun- the Inuit underworld, often depicted as an inverted or upside-down watery netherworld beneath the sea (not as an actual up side down life but as the inversion of the Forces, the World in its experiential composition)- Sedna controls the availability of seals, walruses, whales, fish, and other marine life to hunters. She is both a nurturing mother figure, providing sustenance, and a vengeful deity whose anger can lead to famine if taboos are broken or if she is displeased.

In summary, Sedna’s myth is a profound narrative of origin, power, and reverence, integral to Inuit worldview. Sedna is the Goddess of the Sea... She ruled Adlivun, the Inuit Underworld....

Everything is Conscious (Dr. Michael Levin).

Water and Light : the Aeons

Eon(n.)

1640s, from Late Latin aeon, from Greek aiōn “age, vital force; a period of existence, a lifetime, a generation; a long space of time,” in plural, “eternity,” from PIE root *aiw- “vital force, life, long life, eternity.” Related: Eonian; eonic.

Time is simply the motion, the spin of the vortices that are the basis of Light & Water.

aerial - this word means in the air, it also has the “ae” mirror- like aether and earth.

A cosmic process, emanation, or generating power- aware, animated, and animating.

Caveat: the following perspective is an integration of all novel findings and based on my personal cosmology. I do not claim this to be anything more than my personal opinion and I hope that you make your own research and then you can see that I simply apply the logic of Yin and Yang here, but without making the categorical mistake of seeing the “Shadow” as the Complementary other, when it is, in fact- just the absence of Light.

There is no “Cosmic Error” in the Kenoma (no demiurge rule). The Kenoma is simply the Inverse Mirror of the Pleroma, beyond the Zero Point in the Center (not a faulty realm at all).

The PLEROMA (Aether) is the Inversion of the KENOMA (Reality).

The Archons are not in Control of the World of Light, this is the Realm of Lucifer, the bringer of Light and cohort of Sophia, the Goddess of Wisdom!

This settles a millennia old debate. Evidence comes from Aether Physics and the Ferrocell findings from Ken Wheeler.

Reality is not the Realm of any demiurge, it is our splendid world of light- and without the aetheric water as the medium that light could not propagate, which is also our matter. Before Dr. Gerald Pollack found that water structures and charges light (real charge separation through the EZ), the Aether has been seen as the Ground and Charge as primal. Now we can see that Light charges and structures aetheric Water. Mutual sustenance and amplification, syzygy:



Aeons originate in the PLEROMA & KENOMA - the Pleroma is in the Center of the Galaxy but also in the Center of every cell and beyond the center of every “nucleus”, that is just a portal beyond this World into the Aether. Aeons are streaming currents of living luminosity or Organic Light, because they are the medium (Water charge to feel) and the inducer (Light to refract beauty). These beings came in galactic superwaves or other ways and brought life. They are conscious like everything else in existence (Michael Levin’s words).

The Kenoma is nothing negative or “shadowy” (seeing the Kenoma as a shadow-realm or the realm of the demiurge is a categorical error, since it is the inversion of the Pleroma), but the Yang to the Yin of the Aether that is the Pleroma. Only when one understands the principle of inversion, the hidden conjugation between Reality and Aether, can we avoid this categorical error, namely to see the KENOMA as flawed and shadowy, when the shadow is just the absence of light and the true complementary to the Light of Reality is Water, the Aether.



Light and Water are both Fundamental Reality and Aether, forever Conjugated, through the Zero Point in the Center of Every»thing« in Existence

»Climate Change is directed by the Sun« We are entering the Great Solar Minimum (a cooling period where we will need more CO2, the »Prana of Plants!«

The Origin of “Hell”: Hel

Hel (Old Norse: Hel) is a prominent figure in Norse mythology, serving as both a goddess and the personification of the underworld realm she rules, also called Hel or Helheim. She is depicted as the ruler of the dead who do not die in battle, overseeing a vast, neutral afterlife domain where souls continue aspects of earthly existence. Unlike the Christian concept of Hell, Hel’s realm is not inherently punitive but a place of concealment and rest for the majority of the deceased. Hel embodies themes of death, concealment, and balance in the Norse cosmos, often portrayed with a dual nature reflecting life and decay.

“Going to Hel” → Hel (to her)

Hel is the Norse goddess of death. She rules over Niflheim, also known as the World of Mist, or Hel. It’s the place where the gentle dead go - those who have not died in battle.

Hel, or Lady Death, appears as a half-rotted young woman, with flesh on one side of her face and body and nothing but bones on the other side. Her visage may scare some people, but I believe it’s a sign of her being in two worlds (or of two worlds). Some people say her lessons can be harsh, but I haven’t experienced that. She can be a very loving, gentle, and maternal goddess. She is sometimes associated with ravens/ crows, but this might be more of a newer gnosis about her. Hela is a loving Goddess. She sees all of you and loves it all — the darkness and the light. She doesn’t desire power. She has everything she wants. She’s simply there, graceful and peaceful.

“[Hela is] about pushing souls to evolution.” (Wholly, a Devotional to Hela).

Santa Muerte, also known as Our Lady of Holy Death, is a goddess from the Southwestern United States and Mexico whose worship has spread like wildfire. Her worship has increased drastically in the past decades, claiming worshippers all over the world. She is usually depicted as the personification of death, as a skeleton draped in a cloak with a hood. Santa Muerte sometimes holds a scythe and/ or a globe.

Mictecacihuatl, Lady Death

Santa Muerte’s origins may lie with the Aztec goddess Mictecacihuatl, known as Lady Death. She appears as a skeleton as well and ruled over the otherworld with her husband, Mictlantecuhtli. She presides over festivals for the beloved dead, which are thought to be the origin of the Day of the Dead celebrations. Her role in the underworld is to guard the bones of the deceased.

Æsc with protective qualities → the Ash tree stands for the interconnection between the realms (it is the shamanic axis).

Ear: Finality and earth-return, sometimes tied to ancestral cycles rather than just doom / death as rebirth portal. Death and dissolution, but part of transformative cycle- ending that clears way for renewal. Alchemical change.

eolhx, eolh-secg, or conventionally Algiz

Algiz / Eolh : Edred Thorsson, Runologist and Odinist, interprets Algiz/ eolh as protection, symbolising divine connection (elk antlers as link to gods), and the shamanic axis (a connection to Yggdrasil…). In Anglo-Saxon context, he ties it to warding against harm, resilience, and spiritual defense.

The snake, PSI type of upright symbol (like the figurenes) and its inversion! A very ancient find and one of the oldest symbols known to man, together with the snake! From Göbekli Tepe, estimated to be inhabited from 9000-8000 BC up to 2500 BC. PSI Ψ (the feminine) = 1/Φ (the masculine) and -Ψ = -(1/Φ)

The World Ash Tree (Yggdrasil):

The æsc (ash) tree was felled for spear handles, tablets, charcoal, bedframes, wagon wheels, oars — perhaps this is why the author of the Old English “Rune Poem” in the eighth century observes that the æsc is precious, although many men attack it. You might see traces of the letter æsc (ash) in arch ae ologists, who find lathed ash bowls at Coppergate, or in ae on, a long period of time, or in C ae dmon, the cowherd and first named poet in English.

In Norse mythology (the primary source for much of Germanic lore on this topic), Yggdrasil is the immense cosmic tree that functions as the axis mundi- the central pillar or world axis upholding and connecting the entire universe. It is explicitly described as an ash tree in key texts like Snorri Sturluson’s 13th-century Prose Edda (Gylfaginning chapter), where it’s called “the greatest and best of all trees,” with limbs spreading over the world and extending above the heavens.

The Æ Ligature: The symbol æ (called “ash”) originates from Latin and Old English, representing a vowel sound between ‘a’ and ‘e’ (like in “cat” or “bet”). It’s used in words borrowed from Latin or Greek, and in Germanic languages like Old Norse.

Æsir ( plural; singular: Áss) is always transliterated with æ in modern English representations of Old Norse, reflecting its Proto-Germanic root ansuz (”god” or “life force”) . This spelling emphasizes the divine, heavenly nature of the gods. en.wikipedia.org

Aether (Æther) is an alternative, archaic spelling of ether, derived from Greek αἰθήρ (aithḗr, meaning “upper air” or “pure sky”). In English, it’s sometimes written as “æther” to preserve the classical Latin form (aethēr), especially in scientific, philosophical, or esoteric contexts. This spelling fell out of common use after the 19th century but persists in specialized texts, like physics discussions of the luminiferous aether (the water medium for light).

The connection between the sky and the Aether is very interesting here, because the aetheric is the inversion beyond the zero point in the middle of everything- therefore I consider the sky rather the realm for our “astral” body, the worldly aspect of our soul, the astral body and the Aether harbours our aetheric body, just as Rudolf Steiner identified it. The results from the Ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler clearly show an acceleration of the dielectric from the magnetic torus of everything in existence, always towards the zero point in the center. This fact has been erased from the torus depictions you commonly find online- where the illusion of a circulation between south towards the north “pole” is suggested, when it is in fact all coming from and returning to- the zero point in the center of everything.

Etymology of the Word “Aether” (connected to the Sky, the Inner Earth & Water)

The word “aether” (also spelled “æther,” “ether,” or “aither”) has deep roots in ancient Indo-European languages, evolving through Greek and Latin before entering English and other modern tongues. Its primary origin is in Ancient Greek, where it denoted concepts of purity, brightness, and the upper heavens. Below, I’ll outline the etymological journey and key ancient definitions, drawing from mythological, philosophical, and cosmological contexts. These “much older” definitions predate medieval and modern scientific usages.

1. René Descartes (1596–1650)

Descartes described aether as a continuous, fluid substance filling all space (a plenum, rejecting vacuums), composed of subtle matter that swirls in vortices (tourbillons) to explain gravity and planetary motion. He likened the universe to a “sea of swirling matter,” where aether behaves like a fluid conveying forces without direct contact.

In his Principles of Philosophy (1644), he proposed that gravity results from aether’s centrifugal motion in vortices, pushing bodies toward centers like eddies in a fluid. Quote: “The whole universe was a system of interlocking vortices or ‘tourbillons.’ The planets, for instance, are carried around by a sea of aether moving in whirlpool fashion, producing what we would call gravitational effects. → causing Charge interactions → our Electricity (magneto- dielectric vortices of Light).

Christiaan Huygens (1629–1695)

Huygens viewed aether as a circulating fluid medium for both light waves and gravity, explicitly demonstrating vortex gravity with a water whirlpool experiment. He saw gravity as aether striving to move away from centers, forcing bodies to take its place, akin to fluid dynamics.

In his 1669 writings and Traité de la Lumière (1690), he described a stationary luminiferous aether of elastic particles for light, but a gravitational aether as fluid-like. Quote: “Gravity was nothing more than ‘the action of the aether, which circulates around the centre of the Earth, striving to travel away from the centre, and to force those bodies which do not share its motion to take its place.” He used a water whirlpool to simulate how aether vortices create gravitational pull.

By the end of the 19th century, this idea had been refined into the aforementioned “‘luminiferous aether’, an invisible medium through which magneto- dielectric radiation traveled. It was the water for the light’s aetheric perturbations (compressions & rarefactions), and it was the reference frame against which everything could be measured. The aether is everywhere, beyond the zero point in the center of everything.

