What (the hell) is The W ide B ody A rea N etwork? (starring Sabrina Wallace)
What (the hell) is The W ide B ody A rea N etwork? (starring Sabrina Wallace)

The first Horror - Tech song. Dedicated to one of the most courageous and integral whistleblowers of "the humans of the world"
Feb 18, 2025
Transcript

We Love Sabrina Wallace! ::: Where is your biofield? // Progressive Reality Music
19.Feb 2025 - updated clarity of vocals +++ and tighter !
You can make “Audiograms”- video sniplets by selecting a piece of the transcript section by the way- with automatic subtitle video // Consider this piece of music part of our future commons! // click the 3dots in video to download an mp3!

For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III

Dawn Christine with receipts
Corinne Nokel brings home evidence

Image

Composed, Played, Arranged and Recorded by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus

More Information in the Appendix1

Zero point energy (Inner.G) - Shambali

Snowdens Phoenix: Sabrina Wallace

October 12, 2023
Snowdens Phoenix: Sabrina Wallace

This article is based on a blueprint from Pasheen Stonebrooke, a huge thanks for her relentless efforts! I added the introduction and links, added and changed some parts and transformed it into this one! If you have to catch up on the science, I do recommend this overview of the omnipresent

Read full story
1

Internet of Bodies

“…connected devices that monitor the human body, collect physiological, biometric, or behavioral data, and exchange information over a wireless or hybrid network.”

The Telecommunications Terrorists Building Your Digital Prisons: INT'L United Nations Telecommunications Union | SDG Digital Acceleration Agenda - Prof. Ian F. AKYILDIZ https://rumble.com/v3k5z0x-september-23-2023.htmlBio-Nanothings

https://rumble.com/v3k5c0y-september-23-2023.html

.

Bio nano scale machines - these are for injecting into the body, always monitoring the health problems. And that is also going really well, like with these COVID vaccines:

.

Ian F. Akyildiz receives 2011 W. Wallace McDowell Award For His Contributions To Wireless Technologies:

https://rumble.com/v3fds44-ian-f.-akyildiz-receives-2011-w.-wallace-mcdowell-award.html

.

Internet Of Bio-Nanothings: Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İan F. Akyıldız, Georgia University (2020):

https://rumble.com/v3fe2h2-september-6-2023.html

.

Ian F. Akyıldız: 6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems (2020):

https://rumble.com/v3fhl22-ian-f.-akyldz-6g-and-beyond-the-future-of-wireless-communications-systems-2.html

.

WINLAB Seminar - Josep Miguel Jornet "The Internet of Nano-Things (2021):

https://rumble.com/v3fhnl8-winlab-seminar-josep-miguel-jornet-the-internet-of-nano-things-2021.html

.

Ian F. Akyildiz : Intelligent Environments to Realize Communication in 6G Wireless Systems (2019):

https://rumble.com/v3fgu4c-ian-f.-akyildiz-intelligent-environments-to-realize-communication-in-6g-wir.html

.

lan F. Akyildiz A.U. anual forum of l'IOT TUNISIA (2017):

https://rumble.com/v3fh8mm-lan-f.-akyildiz-a.u.-anual-forum-of-liot-tunisia-2017.html

.

Ian F. Akyildiz presents "SoftAir: SDN Architecture for 5G Wireless Systems" @5TONIC" (2017):

https://rumble.com/v3fh4hw-ian-f.-akyildiz-presents-softair-sdn-architecture-for-5g-wireless-systems-5.html

.

Ian F. Akyildiz: Information and communication theory with biochemical and molecular Components For Biological SensingAndControl | ITU Journal | Webinar (2022):

https://rumble.com/v3fhhms-september-6-2023.html

.

Internet of Space Things" by Ian F. Akyildiz - Keynote talk at ISWCS 2018, Lisbon, Portugal:

https://rumble.com/v3fgka2-internet-of-space-things-by-ian-f.-akyildiz-keynote-talk-at-iswcs-2018-lisb.html

Telestai Nexus
