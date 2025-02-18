What (the hell) is The W ide B ody A rea N etwork? (starring Sabrina Wallace)

We Love Sabrina Wallace! ::: Where is your biofield? // Progressive Reality Music
19.Feb 2025 - updated clarity of vocals +++ and tighter !
You can make “Audiograms”- video sniplets by selecting a piece of the transcript section by the way- with automatic subtitle video // Consider this piece of music part of our future commons! // click the 3dots in video to download an mp3!
For clean transcripts from Sabrina Wallace (with audio):
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series I
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series II
Sabrina Wallace Transcript Series III
Dawn Christine with receipts
Corinne Nokel brings home evidence
Composed, Played, Arranged and Recorded by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus
More Information in the Appendix1
Internet of Bodies
“…connected devices that monitor the human body, collect physiological, biometric, or behavioral data, and exchange information over a wireless or hybrid network.”
The Telecommunications Terrorists Building Your Digital Prisons: INT'L United Nations Telecommunications Union | SDG Digital Acceleration Agenda - Prof. Ian F. AKYILDIZ https://rumble.com/v3k5z0x-september-23-2023.htmlBio-Nanothings
https://rumble.com/v3k5c0y-september-23-2023.html
Bio nano scale machines - these are for injecting into the body, always monitoring the health problems. And that is also going really well, like with these COVID vaccines:
Ian F. Akyildiz receives 2011 W. Wallace McDowell Award For His Contributions To Wireless Technologies:
https://rumble.com/v3fds44-ian-f.-akyildiz-receives-2011-w.-wallace-mcdowell-award.html
Internet Of Bio-Nanothings: Science and Society Meetings - XI, Prof. Dr. İan F. Akyıldız, Georgia University (2020):
https://rumble.com/v3fe2h2-september-6-2023.html
IAN F. AKYILDIZ: Nanonetworks: A New Frontier in Communications (2011):
https://rumble.com/v3fh1qq-ian-f.-akyildiz-nanonetworks-a-new-frontier-in-communications-2011.html
Ian F. Akyıldız: 6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems (2020):
https://rumble.com/v3fhl22-ian-f.-akyldz-6g-and-beyond-the-future-of-wireless-communications-systems-2.html
WINLAB Seminar - Josep Miguel Jornet "The Internet of Nano-Things (2021):
https://rumble.com/v3fhnl8-winlab-seminar-josep-miguel-jornet-the-internet-of-nano-things-2021.html
Ian F. Akyildiz : Intelligent Environments to Realize Communication in 6G Wireless Systems (2019):
https://rumble.com/v3fgu4c-ian-f.-akyildiz-intelligent-environments-to-realize-communication-in-6g-wir.html
lan F. Akyildiz A.U. anual forum of l'IOT TUNISIA (2017):
https://rumble.com/v3fh8mm-lan-f.-akyildiz-a.u.-anual-forum-of-liot-tunisia-2017.html
Ian F. Akyildiz presents "SoftAir: SDN Architecture for 5G Wireless Systems" @5TONIC" (2017):
https://rumble.com/v3fh4hw-ian-f.-akyildiz-presents-softair-sdn-architecture-for-5g-wireless-systems-5.html
Ian F. Akyildiz: Information and communication theory with biochemical and molecular Components For Biological SensingAndControl | ITU Journal | Webinar (2022):
https://rumble.com/v3fhhms-september-6-2023.html
Internet of Space Things" by Ian F. Akyildiz - Keynote talk at ISWCS 2018, Lisbon, Portugal:
https://rumble.com/v3fgka2-internet-of-space-things-by-ian-f.-akyildiz-keynote-talk-at-iswcs-2018-lisb.html
