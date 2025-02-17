Philanthropaths Lullaby

Progressive Reality Music /// Hear how Yuval Harari perpetrates the lies of Neo-Darwinism as a justification for atrocities to our nature, since Lynn Margulis proved an intelligence with intention at the heart of nature, through irreducible complexity.

// you can make audiograms by selecting parts of the transcript - download the mp3 by clicking the 3 dots, feel free to use this non-commercially!

Lynn Margulis also found tolerance and collaboration in microbiology, on every level. Our current model of society is truly psychopathic, which stems from the archontic and that manifests itself in our current technocracy, not through alien invasions with spaceships, which are built by our three letter agencies and co. (on zero point energy technology)!

Irrefutable Evidence of Irreducible Complexity in Biology (now we are just arguing about different conceptions - god (or the goddess) is real !)

…. “affirming the view long held by indigenous people and shamans. Now the entire edifice of life, from top to bottom, seems shot through with intelligence, suggesting that the evolutionary process itself may be intelligent- and that the intelligent process may be guided by an intelligence within, as opposed to blind chance or an intelligence above … but that debate is about final causes and the different views cannot be conclusively demonstrated one way or another. Some questions are fascinating to us, because they concern us but that does not mean that they can be answered in any definitive way (...) Our predation is souped up through knowledge, ideas and technology so we have to get a grip on our sciences and industries - this would be intelligent evolution- by understanding ourselves as animals, by understanding other species as intelligent and by understanding the intelligence of predators, we can learn to transform ourselves to intelligent predators.” Jeremy Narby - at a Bioneers Conference

To really understand the deceit of the notion of evolution through random, meaningless interactions - there is (to my knowledge) no better article available as this one, written by Dominique Guillet (english translation, very readable) :

Composed and arranged by Bufus Alvarius from Telestai Nexus.

Copyrights released, spread the word! Use it wherever you like!