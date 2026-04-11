One Field Liquid Firelight! “Nothing is lost. . .Everything is transformed.” Michael Ende

Anoushka Shankar - Remain The Sea



Mother swallows golden sand

Whispers she's taking back what's hers

Her feet are two split continents

Her heart is the map of the world



Lay with me through my storm, she says

be the moon to my sea

I ask her:

But where does the heart go

When it's taken from the motherland?



I am like the sky

pregnant with life

I'm searching for a safe place

To empty



Mother crashes her body against the shore

Says pain is what we carry upon our backs Love is being silent about the weight



The death of the motherland

Is not in what we leave behind she says

But in everything we forget



And you're not so privileged

You are a child of fire and water

The strength to be the storm

And to carry it is within you



So storm, she says

And I will carry your every drop



The body is a continent

But may your heart

Always remain the sea

I have never been more dedicated in my life and have basically given everything for the Telestai Nexus project, sometimes in the mountains of France in my van, then in my music studio here in Germany- and during the peak of the external escallation, something restructures aetherically and it could not be any other way…

The Wings of Simplicity

This article is dedicated to all the Weird ones:

Origin and history of weird

weird(adj.)

c. 1400, “having power to control fate,” in weird sisters, from weird (n.) “force that sets events in motion or determines their course; what is destined to befall one;” from Old English wyrd “fate, chance, fortune; destiny (Ψ); the Fates.” The modern senses developed from weird sisters, not immediately from the Old English word, which is etymologically “that which comes.”

It is reconstructed to be from Proto-Germanic *wurthiz (source also of Old Saxon wurd, Old High German wurt “fate,” Old Norse urðr “fate, one of the three Norns”), itself reconstructed to be from PIE *wert- “to turn, to wind” (source also of German werden, Old English weorðan “to become”), from root *wer- (2) “to turn, bend.” For the sense development from “turning” to “becoming,” compare colloquial phrase turn into “become.”

The sense of “uncanny, supernatural” developed from Middle English use of weird sisters for the three Fates, Parcae, or Norns (in Germanic mythology), the goddesses who controlled human destiny. They were portrayed as odd or frightening in appearance, as in “Macbeth” (especially in 18th and 19th century productions).

The modern adjectival use, without sisters, emerged early 19c. Todd’s supplement to Johnson (1818) has it as “skilled in witchcraft.” Shelley was perhaps the first to use it consistently in print as “supernatural, uncanny”:

In lone and silent hours, When night makes a weird sound of its own stillness, [”Alastor”]

The weakened meaning “odd-looking, strange, disturbingly different” followed (1820). Also see Macbeth. Related: Weirdly; weirdish; weirdness.

As a verb, “change by witchcraft or sorcery.” Earlier to be weirded in Middle English was “be foreordained or predestined.”

also from c. 1400

click the image to get to the page

Greetings!

Here I stand after all these years and I am reading these words from Carl Gustav Jung that I have red for the first time, some months ago- and there they call the cauda pavonis the interplay of the prima materia, which is even simpler than “four” elements- since air is Light heavy Water and Earth is Water heavy Light. Matter is centripetally dominant Light (water dominant…) in circular harmonics (Ken Wheeler, he does not mention the water part explicitely).

There is not just dielectric voidance, but syntropic suction and when I was 18 years old and red about Fantappiè, during my graphic design education - I was fascinated by syntropy but did not yet understand what it means. As a musician, I went with Karmameleon (I got the name Leon from a musician friend Lena during a moment where we chose Music as our life’s path), for the changing of feelings that I love so much, fusing liquid firelight (but I only realised this later on…). And now the chameleon appears for that ineffable mystery of the coloured interplay of the prima materia. I always loved Terence McKenna’s words about the trascendental object at the end of time. The cauda pavonis. But it is not the end of time, since Space does not invert into time, because time is just the motion of the vortices we perceive through the zero point of awareness in the center of every field (with different sensual organs and in other ways). Space is Light and the Inversion is Water! This is congruent with Tesla’s ideas (see the appendix)… what a time to be alive!

Images (Light) & Words (Water)

as inversions of each other

between physical Reality & the Aether the zero point of awareness in every center of every field



Dr. Michael Levin: Agency across scales, all the way up and down.

Φ≡-Ψ

Light is the inverson of Water

The publication about my restoration: 1/Φ=Ψ

Monad

Φ≡-Ψ

The Dyad: Φ &Ψ

The Triad:

Get to a comprehensive archive of his spoken words with transcriptions: [ 34 ]

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… there won’t be an end of »history Φ, since it is conjugated to destiny Ψ, while our lives unfurl and decompose, the aetheric side restructures and rejuvenates and it could not be any other way, according to the Golden Ratio: so there are Neverending Stories (Michael Ende)!

“I think the chief value of science is power (…) not truth” - Yuval Harari

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Dr. Paul LaViolette : “Every scientific book in the world is misinformation!”

»The truth about Einstein«

Carl Gustav Jung about the Monad:

“(The monad) is the play of colours in the cauda pavonis and the division into the “four” elements.

(The Monad) is the Hermaphrodite that was in the “beginning”, that splits into the classical brother-sister duality and is reunited in the conjunctio, to appear once again at “the end” in the radiant form of the Lumen Novum, the stone. He is metallic yet liquid, matter yet spirit, cold yet fiery, poison and yet healing draught - a symbol uniting all the opposites.”

-- Carl Gustav Jung, ‘Psychology and Alchemy’

This is still in the linear paradigm (“darkness to light”): the stone is the sophic hydrolith,

simply Light charging and composing Water! (Telestai Nexus)

Carl Gustav Jung:

These are philosophical definitions of the prima materia which are very characteristic. In one treatise, for instance, it is called “unum” (the One). This is an expression which is always used of God, so the prima materia in this passage must directly coincide with the Deity.

And it is also called “unica res” (unique thing), “omnes res” (all things), “monas” (the monad), or “Ens reale” (the real being); and all these are expressions which are also used for the Deity in philosophical language.

It is also said to contain all the mysteries “in virtue et in actu” (in potentiality and in actuality). It is in fact the secret of secrets, the unrecognisable efficacy which contains, so to speak, all the secrets of the world.

On the same page of the Musaeum Hermeticum it is called the “chameleon”, a peculiar definition but to the point, because the prima materia has many colours and always a different one.

You see what peculiar symbolism is used to express the prima materia; but, as it is the mystery which carries the whole world and which brings everything to pass, it must be the primal cause, and, according to the old definition, the Deity is the primal cause.

We find a thoroughly philosophical formulation in a very old treatise, which was probably originally Arabic and in consequence goes back to Alexandrian ideas.

This is the so-called “Treatise of Aristotle”, a treatise written in the form of a letter from Aristotle to Alexander [the real Aristotle was the teacher of King Alexander) .

But of course it was not written by the real Aristotle, the name is a pseudonym used to give added weight to the text.

We find the following peculiar sentence in this treatise:

“The serpent... As a quasi-hypostatised matter, it forms itself as if immersed in water through illusion.”

The meaning of this is:

The serpent is the hypostatic, underlying materia (the essence of matter), which sinks into the water, or is as it were in the water, and, through illusion, it deceives the senses.

The sentence indicates that this serpent was enclosed in fluid matter, that is, in the water or the solution which the alchemists had in their flasks or retorts, and that it appeared to them there, as if through illusion or hallucination.

Carl Gustav Jung:

These are philosophical definitions of the prima materia which are very characteristic. In one treatise, for instance, it is called “unum” (the One). This is an expression which is always used of God, so the prima materia in this passage must directly coincide with the Deity.

And it is also called “unica res” (unique thing), “omnes res” (all things), “monas” (the monad), or “Ens reale” (the real being); and all these are expressions which are also used for the Deity in philosophical language.

It is also said to contain all the mysteries “in virtue et in actu” (in potentiality and in actuality). It is in fact the secret of secrets, the unrecognisable efficacy which contains, so to speak, all the secrets of the world.

On the same page of the Musaeum Hermeticum it is called the “chameleon”, a peculiar definition but to the point, because the prima materia has many colours and always a different one.

You see what peculiar symbolism is used to express the prima materia; but, as it is the mystery which carries the whole world and which brings everything to pass, it must be the primal cause, and, according to the old definition, the Deity is the primal cause.

We find a thoroughly philosophical formulation in a very old treatise, which was probably originally Arabic and in consequence goes back to Alexandrian ideas.

This is the so-called “Treatise of Aristotle”, a treatise written in the form of a letter from Aristotle to Alexander [the real Aristotle was the teacher of King Alexander) .

But of course it was not written by the real Aristotle, the name is a pseudonym used to give added weight to the text.

We find the following peculiar sentence in this treatise:

“The serpent... As a quasi-hypostatised matter, it forms itself as if immersed in water through illusion.”

The meaning of this is:

The serpent is the hypostatic, underlying materia (the essence of matter), which sinks into the water, or is as it were in the water, and, through illusion, it deceives the senses.

The sentence indicates that this serpent was enclosed in fluid matter, that is, in the water or the solution which the alchemists had in their flasks or retorts, and that it appeared to them there, as if through illusion or hallucination.

The Shadow is not simply the inversion of Light (its complement) – as Jung describes it – but Depth and Shadow are both aspects of the interaction between Light and Water. So there is no such thing as Enlightenment, but simply Depth and Shadow work, and then one moves seamlessly between these worlds!

The shadow is not simply the inversion of light (its complement) – as Jung describes it – but depth and shadow are both aspects of the interaction between light and water. So there is no such thing as enlightenment, but simply depth and shadow work, and then one moves seamlessly between these worlds! Leon Karmameleon

“The Grail is most certainly the jewel light from Lucifer’s crown, that is to say, the primary substance luminosity of the Aeonic Mother, not who fell to earth, but who plunged from heaven and became the earth.” (John Lamb Lash) That luminosity, is her glistering Waterbody Ψ (she is the inversion of Light, Water :: found here on Telestai Nexus), charged and composed by Light Φ (Dr. Gerald Pollack) Water pulls in syntropically (suction: 1/Φ=Ψ → my restoration) as the negative reciprocal of phi: -Ψ (Luigi Fantappiè) Water is not a product of an explosive gas (hydrogen) and a reaction accelerator (oxygen). Water and Light are both irreducible inversions of each other, pressure and suction, between Reality and the Aether- with the Zero Point of Inversion in the Center of Every Field (of Awareness). One is always part of the other &

One could not be without the Other -

and it could not be any other way. Fractal infinity, coherence and incoherence (mandelbrot & julia set…), infinite variations of Ψ &Φ.



Forever here (and on the other side).

That primary substance is Water as the inversion of Light: One Field!

Trevrizent to Parzival in Chapter 9: Those in the Company of the Grail: live by a stone who nature is most pure. If you know nothing it shall be named to you here: lapsit exillis... That stone is also called the Grail.

(468-9)

Medieval legend, alluded but not specifically repeated in Wolfram’s Parzival, held the Grail / Stone to be a jewel that fell from the crown of Lucifer when he was cast down from heaven (I see cast down from heaven as allegorical for the complementary dyad of Water and Light, External and Internal World, Rhythm and Feelings). Lapsit exillis is corrupt Latin that suggests “a stone fallen from heaven.” By “stone” read: a luminosity of material immanence, dense as stone. That pearly stream across the midnight floor is radiance that casts no shade, where Mystery remade time and again returns the world to wonder.

The healing thrill laid right into sensation, the rapture of knowing how it’s done: all that a mind can be and still be mindful of what it’s going under.

Suchness, on touch alone, porosity immense, each organ and each sense in radiant suspense, the immanence like stone.

The term “Satan” has to do with an inversion. And we have been focussing on the false dichotomy between darkness and light, the vilification of the inversion principle as dark and evil- conjured up through all the fear inducing imagery around Baphomet in movies, while pan was originally simply a tale about the Tango of Lover’s and the impossibility for the feminine and masculine to reunite in the same realm. Yet field lines cross at the zero point of inversion- so in the end, Pan and Syrinx do meet and unite through Music- Light is nothing else but Music (a sound wave) in the Aether (where Water is the medium of propagation)… I cannot stress this often enough. This is not a story about sin and punishment. Rather, it is about how the pain of longing is transformed into music; about the impossibility of complete fusion; and about the great chase of lovers (the deeper meaning is that her realm is always separated, first as the inside and then as the beyond, while there is an aspect of her with us and that is the animation of nature, of gaia and he is the inducing light that brings the beings in this world to cherish the beauty that is all around:

The real complementary inversion principle functions between Water and Light, as the Inside and Outside (Syntropy and Entropy). We have been searching between Darkness and Light instead, without the Aether as the conjugation of our Reality-

lost in linear and mechanistic paradigms!

This beautiful simplicity shall remedy the notion that anything about the basic dyad would be morally wrong- evil is wilful ignorance and a child of incoherence, when both sides cannot communicate anymore, while every being carries Ψ & Φ inside of them (one could not be without the other and one is always part of the other).

That’s all!

Your Leon Karmameleon