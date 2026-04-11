Telestai Nexus

Telestai Nexus

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
12h

Ozric Tentacles ....Arboresence🎶

Cheers

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Starmonkey's avatar
Starmonkey
9h

Love Carl Jung. Got the BIG old Red Book on the shelf behind my head right now...

Love Terrence McKenna! Live about an hour south of Paonia, CO!

He prepared us! They both did!

Hypernovelty time.

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