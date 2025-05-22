» BioTechNOcracy «

Transhumanism means Hacking the Bioelectric Code (rather BioTechNOcracy, because it involves all life forms. Voltage language through Electromes- is all encompassing in nature) . It is bio-prompting the Michael Levin way. It is not about creating a synthetic world entirely, but about morphing the one we have to their demented lack (of a vision), through conductive materials and voltage fluorescent qdots, lanthanides and more.

This is an essay about the most important findings of the last months.

The Philanthropaths want to monopolise the control over the Electromes of Life. It is time that we control the controllers and release zero point energy technology, once and for all, through an archaic revival of our connection to our home planet and the splendour it provides. The scarcity mindset has left scars inside our brain. Once you realise that you are truly housing a multitude of conscious biological life forms in your body, at that moment you can look up and realise that the world around you needs no technocratic morphing by demented Philanthropaths. The bioelectric dimension of life has been obfuscated deliberately, because the repercussions of such knowledge, in combination with our smart technology and 5g- are catastrophic, if left unchecked.

There is an intelligence at the heart of nature and we have been severed violently from that realisation, through religions and other deliberate alienations.

“I know that what you call 'God' really exists, but not in the form you think; God is primal cosmic energy, the love in your body, your integrity, and your perception of the nature in you and outside of you.”

―Wilhelm Reich

All for your “Health”!

They are taking over our Operating System, our Bioelectricity (while the whole world swallowed the Genetics Psyop). Forget about memristors on sheets of graphene and spintronics of electrons, all that nanotech-brain frying, they are busy hijacking our cells…. Those in charge are also not motivated by greed. Their Philanthropathy is way beyond these lowly addictions. They have literally invented the fractional reserve ponzis, that are raising and annihilating civilisations, worldwide, according to their will as tasteless orchestrators of their visionless purgatories. Their arrogance has risen beyond comprehension, but they needed to have us all dazed and bamboozled, believing in aliens or starseeds for the rescue… flat earth got many, since it was mingled with intelligently mixed insights and a great A.I. refined narration, so many fell for it … they made the most absurd ideas a reality, chopping off genitals from medicated teenagers for unjustified ends and the biggest hoax of them all : GeNeTIcS. But no one noticed, how our cells are getting hijacked, through these qdots and no- the computation is not happening on “rhodopsin bacteria”… this kind of narration (optogenetics etc..) is called Counter Intelligence, deliberate obfuscation: Lying! For hundreds of years, our minds have been scared and brainwashed abysmally, through stories about nonexistent viruses and impossible pandemics, while they experiment on the electromes of life, by adding conductive metals, polymer-plastics and other materials, beamsteering aim and fire- by experimenting, under the guise of healthcare, the false ivory towers of (lagging) scientific progress!

The Virus Tale was the Trojan Horse for Bio-Imaging and Metamaterial ( Qdots ) driven Voltage Gradient Pulsing!

Do not blindly trust all published science. There is a jungle of misleading narratives and they are meant to burn you out, deplete your reasoning (“nanomemristors”? Our cells are that already… for the rest there is the cloud)

But the true extend of knowledge has always been hidden from us, as Dr. Paul LaViolette demonstrates so beautifully through his lifes work, Subquantum Kinetics. All the depressing concepts of physics have been proven false, no more dark and cold end of the universe, no big bang and no linear time, no more black holes and wave function collapses … none of that depressing stuff. Everything is much more organic, truly based on reactions and diffusion of etherons, not atoms or molecules, not based on mechanically fixed entities - everything is open and dynamic, a truly beautiful insight into the inner workings of this world, that has been haunted by masonic lies for the last 2700 years… at least.

Look, no one needs to understand every detail of this crime to act, to realise that this is breaching very fundamental boundaries of our being and the lack of informed consent is catastrophic. We have been bamboozled into a half witted trance of ignorance, regarding nature, our nature- our bodies and the intelligences around us, the incredible plasticity of life, our bioelectric nature. The genome has kept us in a mechanistic maze, where we did not realise, how easy it is to orchestrate our biology powerfully - this is why they introduced the masonic cypher of the genome and so many others, perpetrated from infamous platforms, leading seekers astray and into the shark mouths of our puppeteers with their fractional reserve spell, darker than any black magic known to man.

The magnitude of the deceit should awaken every last one of us to demand repercussions for these unspeakable crimes against all life, the splendour of nature.

Michael Levin argues that nature is constantly hacking other life forms to impose new sets of goals (a process driven by “convincing” and “competition” he argues). Through association and dissociation, our electrome governs aggregates of cells, through bioelectrical communication. Single cells can be turned into bio-bots and our whole body can get instructions to construct materials, morph or compute. Our cells are transistors and memristors in one, for free and they regenerate. The functions of our cells are beyond anything a mechanical computer minded person could imagine- but the Biotechnocrats are beyond that. They see the electrome and its voltage gradient language as the perfect interface to hack into our lives, just like in every other way … but now it affects our biology directly and a simple 24h signal can cause a 12 months regeneration of a limb or the construction of a new kind of biological arm from another life form. This is not a theory but Michael Levin has proven in his lab that all of that is possible through voltage gradient signals alone. There simply is no need for a mechanical recreation of this incredible architecture of our cells. The pattern recognition capabilities of A.I. are sufficient, when it is interfacing this cellular architecture with precision, 300 micrometers to be exact, through beamsteering of 5g, with a simple software tweak of the towers… and our smart tech / HAARP / LEDs etc. are doing the rest.

There simply is no "mRNA" or "DNA molecule"- and most everything they wrote about nanotech and chips is entirely unnecessary. EVERYTHING they want to do works through signals and computation can be done with our cells or the cloud. The “bioelectric code” is the signalling language of nature and it is so powerful, the possibilities are so vast, that the ruling elite considered it necessary to mindfuck the world with the genome for the last 75 years… while they kept this knowledge for themselves (the “high level command architecture”)

Shape of the Old World

The Honeypot Trap

The Philanthropaths are setting up scenarios, where rebels contra a given narrative, are confronted with an attractive explanation that is luring you in with a part of the truth, just to banish your fragile reasoning into oblivion, through means of deception and lies. We have been Swallowing the Supremacy of the Ivory Tower Tales, but our families have been decimated and our minds split through all that deceit. It is time for a reckoning of reason, the reconnection to nature- the right placement of our anger for where it belongs, for the enemies of life! Arrogation is the Duende of our fight for an archaic revival, a reconnection to our nature and a true understanding in the spirit of Goethe, of LaViolette, of John Lamb Lash, Terrence McKenna and your own story, your own roadshow, your own ritual - because these indoctrinated systems of moral constriction have subdued that good natured creative exploration that our lives should be, let us smash all of our demented technology and burn the archontic machine mind into ashes! If not, let’s at least control the controllers in the same way they are infiltrating us.

We have to realise that all and everything will be changed by the Philanthropaths if we do not demand transparency and limits to such influence now! We have been distracted with molecular hypnosis, while they have plastered access towers (5G) to our brains all over our planet, with thick cables for strong signals … in the end it is not about frequency but much more about the voltage gradient - the pattern can be recreated and this is how they are truly hacking us!

All in All : BioTechNOcracy means Hacking and Orchestrating the Bioelectric Code!

We are talking about the greatest hoax of the 20th and 21st century. Allopathy, Genetics and Virology were the Trojan Horse, to introduce cytotoxic imaging and signals receiving particles into our system and normalise the deployment through terrifying narratives, like the AIDS campaign or Cockvide. Philanthropy par excellence.

The public is deliberately kept in the dark about the inner workings of this hijacking. We grew up with stories about miles of genetic code, deadly viruses and the victory march of allopathic medicine, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Our sanity has been dismembered by centuries of blatant lies, involving life threatening conditions, deliberately introduced under false flag. Our ivory towers spew linguistically glorified fabulations in perfect jargon, an ocean of lies. We have been terrorised for all of our lives, infused with entirely baseless biophobia…

And yet the perpetrators managed to steer our anger for arrogation into melee with each other instead. And like that, we are forgetting the puppeteers and their weavings- obfuscated by holly-wood like narratives that grip our hope, but render it futile.

They are not deleting our god gene, our endocrine system and our pineal gland are inflamed by all these blood brain barrier crossing nanoparticles, simple as that. And yes, synthetic life is possible, through the pulsing of voltage gradient maps into biology, but no one has said a word and we have been told that it would be merely a genocide, alien nanotechnology, a third strain of our DNA and we swallowed these stories, simply because they appeared in the published literature. It is time to quicken our discernment and speak the language of day, as Hermann Hesse put it!

What we got sick from over the years, were not virus infections, it was this covert deployment of biosensing metamaterials and EM pulsing, our radiating devices in conjunction with conductive materials in our body… mostly qdots and through these, the access to our biology is wide open.

The Archaic Revival

“We have to create culture, don't watch TV, don't read magazines, don't even listen to NPR. Create your own roadshow. The nexus of space and time where you are now is the most immediate sector of your universe, and if you're worrying about Michael Jackson or Bill Clinton or somebody else, then you are disempowered, you're giving it all away to icons, icons which are maintained by an electronic media so that you want to dress like X or have lips like Y. This is shit-brained, this kind of thinking. That is all cultural diversion, and what is real is you and your friends and your associations, your highs, your orgasms, your hopes, your plans, your fears. And we are told 'no', we're unimportant, we're peripheral. 'Get a degree, get a job, get a this, get a that.' And then you're a player, you don't want to even play in that game. You want to reclaim your mind and get it out of the hands of the cultural engineers who want to turn you into a half-baked moron consuming all this trash that's being manufactured out of the bones of a dying world.”

― Terence McKenna

I think we have a real chance to spread enough awareness about these issues now. Once enough people understand that the published science is cyphered and when we share the key to these cyphers, when we explain the true mechanism of action, namely the voltage fluorescence of metamaterials, qdots and lanthanides, mesogen fibers and other nastiness … the outcry will come. People have to understand that neuromodulation is not some incomprehensibly advanced genetic polymerase delusion - but rather straightforward: Hijacking of our bodies voltage language and it works, Levin proved it in his lab. Reveille!

