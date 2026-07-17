Beyond the Deceptions: The two Sator Squares are an ancient Key to the Understanding of Life!

If you are new to Telestai Nexus:

This article brings together in one place all the important information about the two Sator Squares and how they explain the fundamental dynamics between Reality and the Aether. This has never been recognised before.

The two Sator squares are inversions of each other. They are an ancient key to the toroidal vortex dynamics between our two Worlds! Dr. Michael Levin calls the Otherworld the platonic Space: [26] This interpretation of the Sator Squares simply makes sense, according to Occam’s Razor (explained on the first pages of this wonderful book: Charged, by Dr. Gerald Pollack),. I put this discovery up for discussion in a group here: [26] Overview:

TENET → the Principle that holds, the absolute SATOR → centrifugal discharge / entropic / “seeding” of Light (Φ, external Reality). ROTAS (Sator backwards) → centripetal return / wheels (indicating Ψ as centripetal motion, two ROTAS in a 90° angle pointing towards S), towards zero point North as S in the top left corner and South as S in the bottom right corner. Sigma is most famous in math as the summation symbol (Σ). OPERA Ψ (CW) / AREPO CCW)& ⇅ → “work” dielectric return, converging / syntropic, the pull of purpose AREPO → Rēpō means crawl, snake like undulations, “a” inverts: counter-coiling → helical→ direction of motion is CCW, the O to A) also: repó=rest »a«repo=motion AREP»O«(mega) to Alpha: the motion is Omega to Alpha! Central N (Nu / Nun, snake / inversion, gematria sums to 1+4=5 for pentagonal geometry, composed through the golden ratio) + S (North / South access to zero point tunnel) ORO → golden angles in the corner. Gematria: 73 (SATOR)+ 64 (TENET) = 137°= Φ. Sator alone is also 73, for the golden angle 73°= Ψ (the centripetal angle). T marks the middle point / zenith and divides the areas equally → towards harvesting E for Energy = Charge = Orgone (gemtria reduces to 5) The existence of the physical inverted square confirms lossless reciprocity between the two worlds, dyadic breathing / amplification, congruent with the inversion of the fields we see under the ferrocell, that “accelerate towards counter-space” (pulled by aetheric Water).

SAT ORO TAS starting NW centrifugally, is one outward motion through the golden angle (ORO) with counter-coiling OPERA from the centrifugal discharge south, ending centripetally as OPERA (on the respective other side of the centrifugal discharge, effectively creating torque with the aether that releases aetherically and centrifugally- our internal space in this moment... the centripetal charging is indicated by the 90° angled OPERAs after the T of SATOR towards south then CW into the zero point south (syntropic, charging)...

As you sow, so shall you reap Ancient chariot from Serbia (unknown age). The wheels of Life and two ⊙⊙ for the mirror planes or the feminine - since the double TT is the fusion zone

The two inverted Sator Squares need to be seen in conjunction. Then we can construct the Wheels of Life and the names for the Masculine (Light) and the Feminine (Water) become obvious:

The centrifugal sowing of Light:

These Wheels move on inner Water and we perceive only one as the external Reality and the other as our internal experience, depth (inverted)

One is surface and one is depth, until the roles of Water and Light switch.

TINIT (that Ken Wheeler identifies as the Goddess) is the fusion zone, yet every human being appears through the Feminine (that is why it is connected to Ψ: ⊚IVI⊚) → INANNA / Sophia as Water, the syntropic Suction of Water and OPERA) (BAAL as Light→ DUMUZI / Lucifer, the Farmer / Sower of Light and SATOR)

The Pleroma is the Aether beyond the Zero Point Tunnel in the center of everything… it is the Otherworld (“Hyper”space, Levin’s Platonic Space). It is not about escaping, it is about understanding images and words and their inversion!

The centripetal harvesting after the Zenith / T, the suction of Water that pulls in Light:

The Masculine Wheels of Life move centrifugally outward and OPERA, the Feminine returns centripetally, a whirlpool of converging charging motion!

TENET as the principle … TT is then the fusion zone between AA(Φ) and OO(Ψ) (and that rotates… it is utterly beautiful!).

⊚IVI⊚ (from ⊚PERA through ⊚ & TINIT) & BAAL stand for the Feminine and the Masculine Principle (they are inversions of each other): Every rotation of the Wheels of Life switches the roles of Φ & Ψ:

The left eye stands for the Feminine Soul in our World of Light

The two Wheels of Life (above to the right) move clockwise for Entropy (cause and effect) and counterclockwise for Syntropy (the dielectric return that is actually the suction of aetheric Water). Retrocausally, that suction is also a pressure like Light… this way they both complement each other (representing the two worlds).

The syntropic charging back into the Aether happens after the Zenith, the T: harvesting time (charging the Aether, the body). This happens through the suction that you can imagine as whirlpools from that motion of the two centrifugal Wheels on the right in Water… this is what you see on the left side in the image.

Our yin & yang eyes of one in the other through OPERA (left side, Ψ(left eye) Φ(right eye)) for Syntropia (the internal realm of Imagination and the Otherworld when the roles of Water and Light switch → crossing of the zero point tunnel). This centripetal eye of yang in the Aether (Otherworld, right side) turns centrifugal after death… it is now structuring and charging the time inverted Otherworld!

The famous masonic left eye scheme basically signifies the damage to the soul (the syntropic part is exchanged with the NETOPERA, the network, the syntropy of the IEEE- who used the TENET cross for their logo), the selling of the soul to the big machine controlled by the perpetrators!

This means that the left eye is the feminine aetheric Soul in our World in the external Reality and the right eye is opened to the Otherworld for inner vision → the closed left eye- that is also blocked through all the injections into our bodies, the sky, our water and food, the medicine and into so much more… with artificial particles and liquid crystalline materials, for the EZ nanoparticle Corona based interfacing of everything. [55]

Beauty & Love Light & Water SATORROTAS

AREPOOPERA

TENETTENET

OPERAAREPO

ROTASSATOR

Magneto Φ - dielectric Ψ liquid Firelight!

SATOR, the Sower (Dumuzi) , Beauty, the centrifugal and magneto- discharge: Light Φ, Entropy, our History.

«S»ATOR outward North with direction Northwest to Southest (sowing Light… CW centrifugal motion)

«S»ATOR outward South direction Southeast to NorthWest (2 Alphas to the right to two Omegas, indicating the CCW motion of the centrifugal motion outward).

SATOROTAS is one motion counter coiled with OPERA.

The Inversion ROTAS Ψ indicates the centripetal motion of OPERA inwards, there are two ROTAS pointing towards the S in the bottom right corner (image above) and two pointing towards S in the top left corner.

OPERA (the eye of Yin), the dielectric return (Inanna), Ψ, Water, Syntropy, suction of our Destiny :

OPERA is the dielectric and centripetal return of the centrifugal discharge, work (convergence), Water, Syntropy, the Opera of Life: a pull towards Purpose, Love, the Force, feelings CW here and AREPO, the inversion is CCW (reading from right to left, which fits the Ferrocell findings…). Repo stands for snake like undulations and the “a” before it inverts, so counter-coiling with SATOROTAS

There is an inner wheel with two vertical OPERA’s opposing the SATOR direction of motion and two horizontal ones. This is, all in all- a miniature torus and utterly beautiful because of its comprehensive simplicity.

Light loves (charges) and composes (structures) Water into Life → [25] this paper from Dr. Gerald Pollack quietly falsified nucleotides, the heart as the pump, membranes, pumps and ion channels and explains that Light and Water are the origin of Life! Water pulls in Light (as you can see through the two Wheels, while the aetheric side appears as our internal realm while we are alive).

The Geometry of the Sator Square

This is a 5x5 square and pentagonal symmetry is deeply tied to Φ that is in everything. [26]. The Vitruvian man in the pentagram: 5 represents the human being and pentagonal geometries bring nesting around phi!

Φ

The Phi Φ in everything is directly visible- in our human proportions!

Ψ=1/Φ

Let Jain 108 explain the implosive mathematics of Water to you Ψ=(1/Φ) at 4:30 → [25].

Everything in our Universe moves through holes:

You are looking at the interference peaks between suction Ψ and pressure Φ mediation of a magnet on the ferrocell, illuminated by LED lights. You can see the zero point tunnel north and south, represented by the two S’ in the Sator Squares

Both Light Φ and Water Ψ are irreducible and there is agency in everything that exists (Dr. Michael Levin).

See the Telestai Nexus overview article if this is new to you:

Cymatics through Sound on Water, illuminated by Light:

The perspective of Tesla & Pollack permits to see Light as aetheric Music Spheres that collide and infrared Light is birthed through their collisions (like here in Cymatics through Water, Light and Sound):

handwritten note from the discovery:

“Are you not aware that our soul is immortal and never perishes?” — Plato, Psyche

Light (centrifugal) Φ is the Inversion of Water (centripetal) Ψ. There is Entropy (cause and effect, discharge) and Syntropy (finalism, effect before the cause, charging).

Metempsychosis

“Beyond→ into Soul“

(Psychḗ, from Ancient Greek: ψυχη)

Metempsychosis (”Beyond into Soul”: μετεμψύχωσις)

That’s it!



I am envisioning a world without master race ideologies. The Understanding of the two Sator Squares brings a balance that isn’t parity between two Worlds: in the kinetically active golden ratio (one is surface and the other depth and their roles switch) and all that poetry inverts… what a time to be alive!

Just the most important information for you- the rest is in the discovery article!

All of my work is entirely for free- your support with likes and shares is always welcome!

Your Leon Karmameleon

Plasmoids are like Yin and Yang

...with an eye of one in the other: