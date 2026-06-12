To understand the basics: This article focusses on new insights from Dr. Michael Levin and through that introduction of the agency across scales, I am going to introduce the Ancient Greek term Metempsychosis for the transmigration of our souls. Furthermore, you are going to learn about Giordano Bruno- who saw the Electromes in everything, hundreds of years before our time! “This tells me that in this world there is no zero on the cognitive scale ” Dr. Michael Levin (59:40)

Let that sink in for a minute…

Bioelectricity governs everything, the genome was a reified deception! [evidence: 23]

“We put an eye on a tadpoles tail (through infrared & other signals)- no connection to the brain - and right out of the box they can see with it” Dr. Michael Levin (54:00):

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«Join Michael Levin’s Platonic Space Sympoisum Discussions!» [32]

Basics

::: Agency across scales :::

Rhythm & Feeling in everything

Dr. Michael Levin The first scientific proof of rejuvenation (Syntropy of Anthrobot Cells) (44:30) (more evidence for the inversion principle, aetheric Syntropy) “Anthrobots are younger than the cells they come from” (Dr. Michael Levin): 0:00 -0:32 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

We are living in two Worlds, a new release by M ichael Levin [ 26 ]:

Neo-Darwinism is dead!

The appearance of new species and skills occurs synchronised and there are surges of evolution that cannot be explained mechanically or through our recurring neo-darwinistic delusions. [77] For example, during the Cambrian Explosion, a burst of new life-forms appeared and this can only be explained through agency across scales!

This is a translation from French, of a brilliant article by the wonderful Dominique Guillet:

The one substance (the monad) is an irreducible dynamic between two inversions of each other (one in essence, between the internal- and the external World): Light Φ and Water Ψ, birthing the central plane (the dielectric inertial plane of Life) & our EZ Plasma alike.

This is based on cutting edge science from multiple fields, first principles including that of inversion and Occam’s Razor!

The goals of biology that Levin identifies, are governed by Syntropy, the attractor of purpose and love (Fantappiè), the structure waves that have been identified in water science recently.

Syntropy replaces the term field with attractor

There is not only our common cause and effect stream that makes up our existence. Our internal experience is governed by finalism, which brings our feelings that occur due to the friction of the fields that move through the zero point of awareness in the center of every field (based on the Ferrocell findings of Ken Wheeler).

Things that recur in time → attractors ::: The physics of attractors (The Physics of Life- Luigi Fantappiè)

You can think about attractors as the suction of aetheric Water as psi Ψ, which pulls back in what phi Φ as Light and pressure releases…

In Vitalism we encounter the term entelechy (from Aristotle: the realisation of potential (this makes sense literally, when you see that it is the converging towards the full potential as the final cause or inner directing force in living things) and reframed them using modern mathematical ideas.

Rudolf Steiner saw an inversion in our aetheric body, which influences us from the Aether, which lies beyond the zero point tunnel of inversion in the center of every field! I personally do not endorse his redeemer complex. He was brilliant about the aetheric body and his descriptions of the Aether as a World on the other hand.

Everything is alive and agental- our Souls appear as our Electromes, that encompass all the EZ water charge, which is the basis of our bio-electric nature and communication!

Arnold De Loof:

The cell’s self-generated “electrome”: The biophysical essence of the immaterial dimension of Life?

Link to Arnold De Loof’s groundbreaking publication that proves that Soul’s as Electromes govern biology and not clockwork mechanics. There is a concept from Ancient Greece that explains the transmigration of those Souls:

Metempsychosis

“Beyond→ into Soul“

(Psychḗ, from Ancient Greek: ψυχη)

Metempsychosis (”Beyond into Soul”: μετεμψύχωσις)

Definition and Etymology

Metempsychosis is a philosophical and religious term designating the transmigration of the soul from one body to another after death. It identifies a process in which a soul, or a principle of psychic identity, survives bodily death and subsequently inhabits a new living being- human, animal, or in some accounts even plant or celestial bodies.

Philologically, the word comes from the Greek metempsýchōsis (meta- “beyond, after,” em- “into,” and psychē, “soul” or “life-principle”).

It thus literally means the “movement” or “putting of the soul into something else.” (the Electromes that orchestrate our cells, see Arnold De Loof’s work). Ancient authors sometimes use closely related terms, such as palingenesia (“rebirth”) or metensomatosis (“change of body”), but metempsychosis has become the standard technical term in modern scholarship for this general family of ideas in Greek and comparative contexts.

Ancient Greece, Pythagorean and Orphic Traditions

In ancient Greece, Pythagoreanism and related Orphic movements are frequently associated with metempsychosis. Pythagoreans held that the soul is immortal and undergoes a cycle of births. Human souls might be reborn as animals and vice versa, reflecting moral continuity across lives; exemplary stories include Pythagoras recognizing the voice of a deceased friend in a beaten dog. This belief underpinned ethical prescriptions such as abstaining from animal sacrifice or certain foods, understood as potential “vessels” of once-human souls. Orphic sources similarly describe the soul as divine yet fallen, trapped in a series of bodily incarnations as a form of punishment or purification. Ritual and ascetic practice aimed to break this cycle and restore the soul to its divine origin. In this context, metempsychosis bears a strongly soteriological (salvation-oriented) dimension. Source: “metempsychosis” - Philopedia

Agential Light & Water

«See Veda Austin’s beautiful work in this regard»

Everything is infused with the consciousness of inner reflection, resonance, sensations, feelings, sight to the Light, Water: Love!

The idea of the negative (as the inversion) has been conflated with evil, with a moral judgement, instead of being seen as the complementary completion. We are not being taught hermetic principles in school neither- on the contrary: complexity is being introduced to subdue the beautiful simplicity of our Existence.

The time will inevitably come, when mechanistic and atomic thinking will be put out of the minds of all people of wisdom, and instead dynamics and chemistry will come to be seen in all phenomena. When that happens, the divinity of living Nature will unfold before our eyes all the more clearly.

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, 1812

No call exists without a response (it is just the basic setup of our Universe):

Toroidal Dynamics between two worlds ( Syntropia ψ, the internal and Entropia Φ , the external ) instead of mechanistic ideas

Instead of linear progressions, think in toroidal motion (like an energy-apple), centrifugally outwards and centripetally inwards and towards the respective other end- through the progression of the planets, through charge interactions! Everything moves towards the zero point in the center of every field and inverts there towards the Aether. [34]

The transmigration of the Soul

The two Worlds as Yin (Syntropia, ψ) and Yang (Entropia, Φ)

Metempsychosis, Ancient Greek: μετεμ ψ ύ χω σις)

(Psi, Chi and Omega are in the word, only phi is missing, but that centrifugal discharge of Φ is getting transformed into psi ψ at the zero point when we die). This means that the Ancient Greek word for Metempsychosis contains the letter ψ psi for psyché ( Ψ υ χ ή), ω Omega for the definition of the charge of the aetheric Water.

I have just come across the greek translation for Metempsychosis and given that we are currently living in the centrifugal discharge of our lives so to speak, it is the polarisation through that meta-soul-wind, a polarising “meta-wind” of our existence- that brings the gyroscopic weighting that is weaving our story, through our agency (history) and through fate (destiny)- while both are mouldable, because of the agency across scales.

This centrifugal discharge of Φ turns into Ψ , the charge of the aether is the charge of our soul and the omega ω stands for the definition of our story in the Aether, literally- while chi χ is the aetheric charge, orgone, our souls vitality, the attractor of Love & purpose, syntropy!

Metempsychosis: “psychosis” as mental derangement is a way to introduce a - when it is actually connected to the transmigration of our soul here….)

Plato and Neoplatonism Plato employs metempsychosis both mythically and philosophically. Dialogues such as the Phaedo, Phaedrus, Republic (Myth of Er), and Timaeus present stories in which souls, after judgment, are reborn according to their prior conduct and insight. These narratives support several key claims: The pre-existence and immortality of the soul

The moral and intellectual continuity across multiple lives.

The importance of philosophical living for improving one’s future incarnations.

Source: “metempsychosis” - Philopedia

“ Φ Phi is in everything” Jain 108

I absolutely recommend the video below that has just been uploaded recently, full of wisdom about phi and the best presentation about the topic I have found so far, especially because the presenter embodies the teachings of Pythagoras in an integral way (not dissociated and merely intellectual… Pythagoras worked with silence and meditation, through the entire body):

The most famous quote in all of Sacred Geometry:

Kepler wrote about the golden Ratio Φ in 1618 (1.618…):

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(from the video just below)

There was an early revolutionary who saw the Electromes in everything, an animist / pantheist (who lived from 1548 - 1600) - he defended his views against all heresy acts threatening him, which eventually made him watch the daisies from below:

“Bruno’s pantheism was not taken lightly by the church, nor was his teaching of metempsychosis regarding the reincarnation of the soul. The Inquisition found him guilty, and he was burned at the stake in Rome’s Campo de’ Fiori in 1600. After his death, he gained considerable fame, being particularly celebrated by 19th- and early 20th-century commentators who regarded him as a martyr for science.” He also insisted that the universe is infinite and can have no centre (addition from Telestai Nexus: the actual center is the zero point tunnel in the middle of every part of that infinite field, where the aetheric inversion is infinite as well… this concludes Fantappiè’s reasoning just before the end of his Life). Bruno was tried for heresy by the Roman Inquisition on charges of denial of several core Catholic doctrines, including eternal damnation, the Trinity, the deity of Christ, the virginity of Mary, and transubstantiation. Bruno's pantheism was not taken lightly by the church, nor was his teaching of metempsychosis regarding the reincarnation of the soul. The Inquisition found him guilty, and he was burned at the stake in Rome's Campo de' Fiori in 1600. After his death, he gained considerable fame, being particularly celebrated by 19th- and early 20th-century commentators who regarded him as a martyr for science. Other studies of Bruno have focused on his qualitative approach to mathematics (addition by Telestai Nexus: like Rodin’s vortex math) and his application of the spatial concepts of geometry to language. Bruno's infinite universe was filled with a substance- a "pure air" (see my article about air not containing any oxygen), aether, or spiritus- that offered no resistance to the heavenly bodies which, in Bruno's view, rather than being fixed, moved under their own impetus (momentum).

That “5th element” is Water , the Aether’s “ superfluid ”!

The material universe is divine, Bruno did not see it as a prison for our souls or as punishment in any way.

Most dramatically, he completely abandoned the idea of a hierarchical universe.

"The universe is then one, infinite, immobile... It is not capable of comprehension and therefore is endless and limitless, and to that extent infinite and indeterminable, and consequently immobile.

Discover editor Corey S. Powell also described Bruno's cosmology as pandeistic, writing that it was "a tool for advancing an animist or Pandeist theology",

However, it does not count against pandeism. In pandeism, God is no superintending, heavenly power, capable of hourly intervention into earthly affairs. No longer existing "above", God cannot intervene from above and cannot be blamed for failing to do so. Instead God bears all suffering, whether the fawn's or anyone else's. Even so, a skeptic might ask, "Why must there be so much suffering? Why could not the world's design omit or modify the events that cause it?" In pandeism, the reason is clear: to remain unified, a world must convey information through transactions. Reliable conveyance requires relatively simple, uniform laws. Laws designed to skip around suffering-causing events or to alter their natural consequences (i.e., their consequences under simple laws) would need to be vastly complicated or (equivalently) to contain numerous exceptions.

There is a stream of cause and effect in our external World and the internal experience happens through inverted time, where we feel intuitions, effects before the causes and where we are attracted by our purpose and goals (which are not just magic but cybernetic, in the mind of Michael Levin).

Our Will ɸ, our Intention affects our Biology!

Dr. Michael Levin:

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It is not only Water dancing to the tune of Solids, as Gyorgyi points out brilliantly, these solids are high frequency Light in circular harmonics- our Intention Energy has been recognised by Dr. Gerald Pollack as well and it directly affects our being through our Electrome (and the intention and experience of the reflection as a sensation, a feeling must come from the friction of the fields at the zero point tunnel of awareness and inversion, that has been evidenced through the ferrocell findings by Ken Wheeler), which conducts in the way the genome was introduced, just wirelessly and without non-existing nucleotides or “protein-code”, all based on the aetheric cymatics of Water and Light (which turns into a Sound-Sphere in the Aether).

Here in this extract, Michael Levin says that the learning is invisible physically, but that physical drugs or chemicals would have been used. As I have mentioned always at this point, he is forced to talk about synthetically Light sensitive ion channels, because the infrared dimension of our being and the transduction of our bio-signals is a matter of national security (what about our biological security? No one said a word). From the interview above 31:30+:

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We have never been educated in using our Will (to make History) and Feelings (pulled by our Destiny) congruently, so that we conduct our lives with utmost awareness, being alive through the fusion of Light and Water, forming the liquid crystalline beings that we are.

All of our bioelectric (EZ gel / plasma) orchestration happens through the Electrome, which comprises the totality of our EZ water charge around our body, since ion channels and membranes have been falsified by Dr. Gerald Pollack.

The form and function of our body is being decided by spaces like the morphological space of our aetheric body. This occurs internally and our feelings and sensations come from the friction of that motion, when the centrifugal World that blooms outward returns towards the Aether in the center, centripetally inward!

There is lossless reciprocation between the Aether and our external Reality!

There is more than enough clean energy through electrogravitics:

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Dr. Paul LaViolette about electrogravitics and the secrecy around clean and free energy (Veritasproject.com with a 1h feature about Dr. Paul LaViolette) «Electrogravitics» beyond the fraud of Einstein! In this extract, Dr. Paul LaViolette explains electrogravitics (where Paul sees infinite charge, I see infinite lossless reciprocity between the Aether and the external Reality) 0:00 -8:10 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Final Words:

The Biodigital Convergence is here! We are living through constant particle and polymer poisoning, through all possible vectors and always under false premise 35]. Artificial particles and polymer plastics are used that amplify and transduce our bioelectricity by forming ez water gel around their hydrophilic surfaces (the smaller the space the higher the capacitance). This takes the vibrations from inside of our body, the voltage to light and magnetism of self reducing fibers (electrochemically). Peace comes from the actual relaxation of our muscles, the centripetal mode that brings aetheric orgone (negative charging, structuring and EZ Water) not merely through the stillness of our body. Our rigidity of mind or that caused by trauma in our body (through muscle armoring, particles, polymers etc.) causes constant centrifugal (+) contraction, that is depleting our negative aetheric charging (in the mind of Dr. Gerald Pollack and Ken Wheeler, when seeing the Aether as a World and inversion of our external Reality) and that takes away our feelings (through constant discharge, weighting of the gyroscopic precession towards centrifugal discharge), a dampening of our connection to our Soul and Imagination, away from the syntropic stream of our existence (the natural converging towards our purpose, the attractor of Love in the mind of the wonderful Luigi Fantappiè and in our lives today).

To live an integrated Life, we do not have to give up “bad” Masculinity Φ to the “good” Feminine Ψ. It rather means that we undo the damage from the centuries old suppression of Imagination, of Love that comes through an unhindered connection of the internal Ψ and external Φ Space. That connection to the feminine and centripetal return of every field is what is subdued in our bodies, through signals and particles that centrifugally inflame (+, discharge, sending sharp signals transduced from our EZ water activity- kill the EZ water charge and all feelings and even consciousness disappears → this is the mechanism of anaesthesia), which prevents the structuring of aetheric charge (the negative EZ water… erase that charge and all perception / consciousness disappears eventually). This is precisely the warning of Rudolf Steiner, where he foreshadowed the vaccination against the inclinations to the spiritual, which is the aetheric (the negative charging of the Aether through Light, the centripetal structuring that brings Orgone aetherically and all sensations, feelings, reflections, resonance of our experiences from the external World).

That’s all!