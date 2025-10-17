Hacking into the Entire Biosphere: through Charge & Light

Discovery consists of seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought. Albert Szent-Györgyi

This article aims to provide a clearer understanding of our current situation with regard to the biodigital convergence. Let's bring everything together in one place:

No CRISPR ghosts & no “optogenetics”- just: Electromagnetic signals → EZ Water Charge (explained further below)



NIR & Infrared → EZ water Charge (steering feelings, regeneration, virtually everything…)

5g + NP, Hydrogels, Fibers → EZ water Charge & voltage Fluorescence (through the nanoparticles)! ::: Bioimaging & a direct hack into biology! :::

Without our consent.

The Electromagnetic Spectrum: Everything we experience here in 3D is on the same continuum of music, shifting into visible splendour, the warmth of infrared embers, x ray and beyond:

The Hacking of the Biosphere ::: Briefing

Countless seemingly scientifically sound distractionshave been conjured up to confuse us!

It is not about artificial chips, amounts or alleged code of molecules, pressure or temperature…

Behind the veils of “genetics” and “nanotech”, there are signals, like infrared, which alter EZ water charge directly- aided by materials we inhale every day. The electricity in our body originates from EZ water charge. All of our water loving surfaces (virtually all of our body) are surrounded by structured and charged water. 99% of our molecular weight is water, mostly more than half in this liquid crystalline form.

This charged EZ water creates a biofield of EM signals, which is influenced by that charge that constantly pulsates. This is the basis of bio-electric communication. There is actual charge separation between (-) charged EZ water and (+) charged bulk water (with protons and separated solutes). See the appendix for a detailed beginners explanation of ez water!

Consent free mayhem: Nanoparticles, Hydrogels and Fibers that form through them - simplify the interfacing! [see also: 543 whereas I disagree with “nanobots”]

Welcome to the Biodigital Convergence! (we need a discussion)!

Our bio-electric orchestration can be understood through the umbrella term Electrome, which comprises the entire EZ water charge in our body (ion channels were a psyop) and adds the agential aspect to it, that we are conscious beings. Information about our form and function are not stored locally though- and there is no aperiodic genetic code, not even protein code! “Brain”waves occur all over our body and in the entire biosphere. They are based on structured water charge and no one said a word about it (except for Dr. Gerald Pollack).

We are made of liquid crystal (4th phase of water) and the (liquid crystalline) carbon materials (besides aluminium, bromine & co) that are being found everywhere in our body, in medications, food, anesthetics and injections, are giving off 3:1 carbon to oxide peaks in spectroscopy, indicating the presence of graphene oxide! See this great video from Ria’s Microscopy! This material behaves like our EZ water in the blood (it is a liquid crystal, while being extremely hydrophilic, which adds more EZ water around its water loving surfaces… it amplifies the signals for better interfacing). It has a coherent structure, crosslinks with polymers, aluminium particles and other metals and A.I. is being used to change our “genetics” with it, which is just that EZ water charge of our being (over time) cyphered into the 4 base code. These materials help to get clearer signals from and to our body! This is why these streaks are in the sky every day!

If you find biology confusing, this is exactly what they wanted!

Your confusion is caused by intentionally fraudulent fundamentals, fictional genetic code & dozens of non-existent ion channels, false explanations that are too complex to comprehend (“experts” believe the conjecture, since it fills their bank account every month, in virology for example…) and invented receptors roam all over the place!

Waves in our brain-

and everywhere else,

through EZ Water charge !

“Brainwaves” are everywhere in our biosphere!

They are not at all exclusive to our brain.

Signals come with voltage (charge) and a rhythm (frequencies)

They stem from our exclusion zone water charge - electricity occurs all over our body and everywhere in our biosphere, based on the 4th phase of water (as shown in Pollack’s control experiments of “genetics”)!

It is not only about brains, but signals control over the entire biosphere, without our consent… or that of countless animals and plants, who are also suffocating through nanoparticle contamination and other abominations!

“I think the chief value of science is power, not truth” - Yuval Harari

Hacking into Life, through EZ water charge- not molecular “code”…

… that has been cyphered into strings of the 4 bases, from voltage readings, meant to scramble our understanding of nature!

Cell Towers = Biohacking Devices (for the entire Biosphere)

The precision of beam-steering is technically way beyond the outlined specifics in the software of the towers! A simple software tweak enables precision of up to 300 micrometres, which is enough to target a few neurons precisely! But all of our cells have the same electrical properties as neurons and all EZ water charge throughout nature creates “brainwaves” (low frequency waves) and a lot of infrared !

Charge conducts Biology! Nanoparticles, Hydrogels and Fibers transduce.

When we hear the word “hacking”, we immediately think about digital data and “viruses” (which only exist in computers)…

Philanthropaths like Yuval Harari, Musk & co are banking on these misconceptions, like the categorical deception of “mRNA”/ “molecular communication (a false genetic cover story)”- that has prevented any real understanding of bioelectricity and light signals (the orchestrators of biology).

Seldom do we realise that everything around us is based on charge and that charge is driven by light (the atmosphere is (+) and the earth is (-), our entire weather is charge based, through radiant ambient energy, the infrared of everything, as explained by the wonderful Dr. Gerald Pollack).

Thusly, the enemies of life have plastered our world with artificial generators for bio-signals (5g, 6g LED smart dementia, for weather warfare, the biohacking of clouds and brains- aided by amplifying and transducing nanoparticles, GO hydrogels etc…), that conduct virtually everywhere, through charge and light!

5g can be transduced into voltage, through nanoparticles (that are everywhere in the environment now) and very low frequency (ELF & ULF) can also directly alter our EZ Water Charge (which is the basis of “genetics”). The key to understanding these biosignals is A.I. and it can be used to prompt instructions to all of biology! I think that we have been lied to about the way our bio-electric music can be recorded, remixed and played back to us and it is truly not just about a few “brainwaves” in the low frequency range but about the entire spectrum of radiations coming from EZ water charge everywhere in the biosphere. And light changes this charge, as much as signals with lower or higher frequencies! It is very clear that a few people have guarded the true bioelectric code, while we have been fed genetic fairy tales instead!

Infrared Signals → EZ Water Charge (Gradients over time) = Bio-Electric Communication Basis

Infrared (ambient light, also from the sun… but especially from street lights, smart gadgets etc…through precise beam-steering from 2 or more devices) changes the EZ water charge around water loving biological materials and that voltage gradient over space and time is our bioelectric communication signal, for all and everything in nature! Water is everywhere, in one form or another, thus there is EZ water charge separation around hydrophilic (water loving) surfaces, as Dr. Pollack described so brilliantly. Around half of our body weight, until 2/3rds is structured, liquid crystalline water with a charge! This structure can be informed and “store” memory! That memory is non-local though, as Levin [67] and neurosurgeon Michael Egnor have shown. Levin describes the platonic world of forms, where these memories are stored, as a coherent realm, just like our world in 3D. Our form and function are decided there, not in fictional aperiodic strings of genetic code here in 3D (Levin degrades the “genome”, to protein-folding)- but “on the other side” : a space filled with energy - I would call it the Aether! And perhaps, diving into this realm, will quench our relentless thirst for answers, regarding questions about consciousness, profound emotions like awe & the experience of beauty and meaning!

Perhaps this is why direct access into that realm has been made a felony. We are getting spooked by artificially caused schizophrenia and A.I. driven voices in peoples heads, so that we continue to pray to the dissociated and psychopathic human gods of demented technology instead of experiencing the sober certainty of waking bliss through entheogens, perfect!

Please never forget that Michael Levin confirmed that there is no method known to man that could measure what is going on in this “realm of forms”, as he describes it. They cannot capture our soul, they can only mess with the manifested, electrical aspect of it! We need global awareness of this issue and we cannot have uncontrolled signal-generators all around us that can change our biology profoundly! The only reason we have kept it going is because we were lied to about the fundamentals:

(…) “In the context of the human body (which is ~99% water by molecule weight), this implies the “aura” is an omnipresent biofield, powered by EZ water’s charge gradient- direct, measurable via techniques like electrical impedance spectroscopy (and the wonderful magnetic sensors of our phones body control units), and integral to all biological processes, and overall vitality. Pollack notes in his book The Fourth Phase of Water that disrupting this field (via dehydration or lack of infrared) leads to health decline, while enhancing it (via grounding, sunlight, or hydration with EZ-promoting agents) bolsters resilience.” Our body’s electromagnetism is water based!

Our grave shortcoming stems from intentionally obscuring this simple truth. Even Michael Levin (bio-electricity researcher from Tufts University), who instructs the growth of functioning eyes on a frogs butt, talks about using non-existent “synthetically light sensitive ion channels”, when asked directly about his methods. Dr. Gerald Pollack falsified the existence of such “ion channels”. Levin won’t admit (or is not allowed to say…), that electromagnetic signals, from the low end and up to infrared and beyond, are changing the EZ water charge (especially infrared) all over our hydrophilic (water loving) biology (virtually everything). There is no need for “optogenetics” or “CRISPR CAS9” (these are fraudulent red herrings, material for occam’s razor).

All of our biological signalling can be changed directly, by modulating EZ Water Charge with Light (aided by nanoparticles, that form hydrogels and fibers in our blood, through crosslinking with GO for example)! There are aspects of our thinking that are nowhere in 3D (as shown by Michael Egnor, Neurosurgeon), but signals can definitely trigger memories, emotions, thoughts, sound like voices in people’s heads and other A.I. driven abominations, while great swaths of people, who are constantly getting radiated with brain-disrupting signals, are rendered schizophrenic!

All cells have the same electrical properties, because EZ water is present throughout the biosphere!

Levin & Pollack proved to us, that not only neurons- but all cells in our body show the same electrical properties (through EZ Water Charge)… that we use to explain the emergence of consciousness!

“Thus the electrical dimension of cells is not at all a negligible epiphenomenon; to the contrary, it is of truly vital importance.” Arnold De Loof (2016).

Bio-Electricity conducts Biology!

Sally Adee: We are Electric ::: One of my favourite examples of the power of bio-electricity. Opto”genetics” is being used to obfuscate this direct interfacing of our EZ Water Charge with signals!

The Electrome is the totality of the EZ Water charge communication in our body + agency!

Voltage Fluorescence of frog embryo:

Fluorescent (EZ water charge) mapping of voltage gradients in non-neural somatic cells of a Xenopus laevis (African clawed frog) embryo (…qdots / nanoparticles make this possible)!

“Brainwaves” are all over our body & in the entire biosphere!

Low Frequency Radiations from EZ Water Charge explain “brainwaves” (Pollack’s genetics control experiments too). The frequency of such “brainwaves” alone is not the full story though, add voltage (amplitude) into the mix and the bio-signals finally make sense (this has not been explained clearly anywhere- on purpose)! Slow signalling for regeneration, morphogenesis for example and fast on / off pulses (action potentials) for neuronal signalling (creating “brainwaves”, based on ez water charge pulsations)!

EZ water acts as a medium for both generating voltage (the “words”, gradients over space and time) and modulating it rhythmically (different frequencies). So both frequency (rhythm) and voltage (amplitude) are essential for the message, the actual signal for our biology!



This is how nature communicates!



Physical objects are bathed in charged EZ water portals to the aether, The fact that voltage is part of the brain & body signals, clarifies our conjectural chatter about frequencies all over the planet (signal = amplitude / voltage + temporal pattern / frequency )!

The changing of the voltage (amplitude) of the signal over time weaves voltage music, as our body understands it and as it is shown in the example above. Our entire biosphere communicates like this and the EZ Water charge produces a whole spectrum of signals, from extremely low frequencies to infrared and beyond!

This happens all over our body and everywhere in nature- it is not limited to our brain at all!

In the Fourth Phase of Water : Beyond Solid, Liquid, and Vapor, Dr. Gerald Pollack clears up our fundamental misconceptions about the origin of charge in our body. Also his recent book charged helps us to grasp the fundamentals of bioelectric communication everywhere in nature, that is fuelled by light!

Light (Infrared especially) changes the EZ Water Charge. Changes in the spatial distribution of charge patterns (voltage gradients) over time form the language of biology! Forget all the thousands of false explanations, cyphered into the “genetic code” or “nanotech” stories.

Voltage over Space and Time = Master Control System for Biology

And a master control system is exactly what the demented philanthropaths want! This is the very reason for all these 5g towers and “energy saving” street lamps, electric radiation cages (cars) and demented HAARP facilities! You can therewith easily steer the charge of weather, elicit memories or feelings in our brains and all else, through charge and light communication!

5g can be transduced into voltage signals (aided by “a lot of nanoparticles”, as Gates put it himself) and infrared or NIR can directly alter our charge, or mimick our own biophotons, our own light that guides our bioelectric charge! Light and Charge steer our biology!

Energy constraints limit the output of instructions to our biology, but all these towers and lights are there to facilitate this, towards more and more remote control of biological systems. It is not about faster internet at all, which is achieved through compression! All that interfacing (for “health monitoring”!) is hidden behind stories about molecular communication (hidden in the visible light communication of the IEEE 802.15.7 with the 802.15.4 RF-hybrid optical for the qdots / voltage fluorescent biosensors / nanoparticles / hydrogels / fibers). Now you know what they are using: EM Signals, like infrared light, to induce Charge !

Pollack’s control experiments of genetics (built on Montagnier’s findings) are groundbreaking too. Ultra and extremely low frequencies (ELF & ULF) can cause a sample without polymerase (the alleged enzyme for the sequencing), to give the same results as one with the alleged aperiodic DNA molecule. [1342]

When asking the archontic machine mind in regards to ELF and ULF from our cells, it becomes evident that we have been lied to about “brainwaves” too:

So I hope you can understand now, why they used the shock of the 2020 orchestration, to install all these 5g towers and that these flickering artificial LED’s are not meant to save us money neither. The claims of a climate crisis are entirely fabricated. All noble intentions are being abused for nefarious reasons, for the interfacing of the entire biosphere, the charge of everything, our weather included! We urgently need a global conversation about this crucial issue, especially facing the “A.I. revolution”! The published literature is not telling us the truth, especially when it comes to biosignals or physics that would free us from the control of energy!

This takeover of our bioelectric communication system has been planned since at least 1997 (much longer… “DNA” means EZ water charge, “viral disease” equals nanoparticle toxicity & the nuclear scare is a means to terrorize innocent bipeds):

Michael Levin about the goal of “very high level control” through Bio-Electricity (knowledge, that the Biotechnocrats withhold from us, surely…):

Michael Levin considers bioelectricity a computational medium, quite literally the driving force of our biology! [767]

There’s no question as to whether they’re interfacing us- they just talk about opto” genetics ”, pressure, temperature and pH instead of getting straight to the point:

Charge and Light steer Everything!

All these blinding new street lights, the “smart”-gadgets, HAARP, Nexrad, our beloved bluetooth and wifi, satellites, as much as the 5g and EEG headsets (airpods) and other wonderful things… EVERYTHING is part of the ubiquitous interfacing- to read and write charge and light signals everywhere on this planet, for every life form as bipeds, fishes or weather, charge and light conduct everything and this is why the world has been infiltrated by wifi-LED’s, to stop an alleged warming, when we are moving into a cooling time (which the powers that shall not be will attribute to the success of their demented lies of methods, to stop “climate change”). While most are still debating wether such an interfacing is taking place, the powers that shall not be are already using databases worldwide, through the IEEE and the 802.15.4 RF hybrid optical network and the 802.15.7 for visible light communication for example (for nanoparticles like aluminium or lanthanides, lighting up in infrared, triggered by our charge).

…don’t forget Beauty and Meaning as driving Forces!

I must mention Adolf Portmann again to remind us that nature encompasses far more than just technical and mechanical aspects (Michael Levin also proves that)! The Swiss biologist Adolf Portmann, who was lucky enough to be able to conduct research completely freely, made crucial and essential observations. He discovered and experimentally proved that beauty is a form-giving principle of life. Transparent marine animals often arrange their internal organs and structures in a very complex way. For example, ascending and descending intestinal loops are placed next to each other and the resulting symmetries are emphasized by color. If these animals are raised in murky water, they give up aesthetic arrangement and color. The arrangement and color of the intestines then looks roughly the same as in our bellies. If they are placed back in clear water, they become beautiful again in terms of color and structure. A type of transparent sea cucumber forms its base very artistically and decorates it with ornaments as long as it can be seen. This does not happen in murky water, or rather the beauty of the base is lost. If it grows in clear water, its base becomes beautiful again. Two things can be concluded from this: 1. These organisms have a perception, an awareness of whether they can be seen or not, and they want to be beautiful. 2. This awareness influences metabolism, the formation of structures, their arrangement and maintenance From these observations it can be concluded that all other things in an organism also arise and change through the effect of “consciousness” and not through a materially existing construction and functional plan, which has been sought in vain to date. From this perspective, one can also explain why the new characteristics achieved through breeding efforts in plants and animals often only last as long as these characteristics are trained and promoted.

Where does all the energy come from ? Dr. Gerald Pollack points towards the sun and ambient energy, but when you dive deep into the beautiful mind of Dr. Paul LaViolette, it becomes evident that the Aether and subquantum kinetics are what brings forth the required energy for all this charge (we live in a continuous creation universe, in an open system)!

The beauty of subquantum kinetics (link above) is simplicity and provenly predictive strength (14 of his predictions came true, Einstein only had 3 correct).

Roll it back!

If turbo cancers and clots are not for you, I suggest to join forces and educate the masses about the capabilities of these towers, to reject “digital ID” and if necessary- to turn back to old nokia tech & lan cables (works also for phones)… a decentralised movement to free our brains from all the signals onslaught is well underway, while many are still unaware of the problem! Come Clarity!

Thank You!

Your Leon Karmameleon

PDF Version:

